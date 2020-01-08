Malaysia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal sails into second round; B Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth crash out

Star shuttler Saina Nehwal sailed into the second round with a convincing win over Belgium's Lianne Tan but World championships bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth and the seasoned Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament on Wednesday.

The London Olympics bronze medallist Saina beat Tan 21-15, 21-17 in just 36 minutes of action. This was the first time the two were facing each other.

Saina, who claimed the Indonesia Masters last year has struggled since making a series of early exits in the rest of the year.

Earlier, Praneeth made a first-round exit after going down tamely to Denmark's Rasmus Gemke 11-21, 15-21.

Srikanth lost his second seed encounter to Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien Chen 17-21, 5-21 in only 30 minutes.

