Malaysia Masters 2020: Saina Nehwal registers straight-game win over An Se Young to storm into quarter-finals

Sports Press Trust of India Jan 09, 2020 12:40:29 IST

  • Saina Nehwal, who had won the Indonesia Masters last year before going through a rough patch, dispatched An Se Young 25-23 21-12 after a thrilling 39-minute contest.

  • This is Saina's first win over the South Korean, who got the better of the Indian in the quarter-finals of the French Open last year.

  • The two-time Commonwealth Games champion will next take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals.

Kuala Lumpur: London Olympics bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals of the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament with a straight-game win over South Korea's An Se Young on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian, who had won the Indonesia Masters last year before going through a rough patch, dispatched Young 25-23 21-12 after a thrilling 39-minute contest.

File image of Saina Nehwal. Reuters

This is Saina's first win over the South Korean, who got the better of the Indian in the quarter-finals of the French Open last year.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion will next take on Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the quarterfinals.

Saina had defeated Lianne Tan of Belgium 21-15 21-17 in the opening round on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 12:40:29 IST

