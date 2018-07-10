Football world cup 2018

Make Serie A fabulous again: Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo moves from Real Madrid to Juventus

Sports FP Sports Jul 10, 2018 23:00:13 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo's short-lived will-they-won't-they saga with Juventus had football fans all around the world on tenterhooks, eagerly checking their twitter feeds for updates. The suspense was officially ended on Tuesday, with Real Madrid announcing that Ronaldo has indeed agreed to join the Serie A club for a reported sum of around 105 million euros ($123.24 million). The four-year deal is expected to keep him in Turin till 2022, with the 33-year-old Portugal forward stating that it was time "for a new stage" in his career.

Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the best football players of all time, and his billing as such comes with great popularity. The striker has millions of fans around the world who follow every move he makes, and this transfer represents a major coup for the Serie A. It's also a strong move on the part of Juventus in terms of their European aspirations, as they have had a stranglehold on the Italian title since 2012 but have not won Europe’s top prize since 1996.

News of Ronaldo's transfer spread like wildfire, and Twitter was abuzz with mentions of the attacker's imminent departure from Spain. Several of the tweets about Ronaldo were from well-wishers, wishing him luck ahead of his move to Italy.

Many twitter users pointed out the success Ronaldo has enjoyed with Real Madrid and the seemingly ridiculous number of goals he banged in every season.

A key topic of discussion was Ronaldo's massive payout, which had many people doing a double-take.

Some people couldn't resist taking a dig at Real Madrid fans and pointing out their dedication to Cristiano Ronaldo while implying that Juventus' fan following was about to blow up.

Ronaldo's arrival will be sure to revive the Serie A and improve viewership, something that many were quick to mention.

The overall air was one of nostalgia, with many people getting the sense that something great had come to an end. However, many also tweeted about the possibilities that lay ahead for the Portuguese captain.

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Serie A promises great excitement and drama, and will spur on other teams in the Serie A who will be desperate to catch up to Juventus and end their dominance in the league. On the back of what was one of the most competitive Serie A seasons in nearly a decade, all eyes will be on Juventus, who will be hoping to take the league and Europe by storm.


