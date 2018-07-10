Make Serie A fabulous again: Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo moves from Real Madrid to Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo's short-lived will-they-won't-they saga with Juventus had football fans all around the world on tenterhooks, eagerly checking their twitter feeds for updates. The suspense was officially ended on Tuesday, with Real Madrid announcing that Ronaldo has indeed agreed to join the Serie A club for a reported sum of around 105 million euros ($123.24 million). The four-year deal is expected to keep him in Turin till 2022, with the 33-year-old Portugal forward stating that it was time "for a new stage" in his career.

Ronaldo is widely considered to be one of the best football players of all time, and his billing as such comes with great popularity. The striker has millions of fans around the world who follow every move he makes, and this transfer represents a major coup for the Serie A. It's also a strong move on the part of Juventus in terms of their European aspirations, as they have had a stranglehold on the Italian title since 2012 but have not won Europe’s top prize since 1996.

News of Ronaldo's transfer spread like wildfire, and Twitter was abuzz with mentions of the attacker's imminent departure from Spain. Several of the tweets about Ronaldo were from well-wishers, wishing him luck ahead of his move to Italy.

.@Cristiano, your goals, your numbers and everything we've won together speak for themselves. You have earned a special place in the history of @RealMadrid. As Madridistas we'll remember you always. It's been a pleasure to play alongside you, bicho. Big hig and good luck! 🍀👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/NaywaDd3gw — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) July 10, 2018

Now, on a more serious note. Cristiano Ronaldo left on a high, leaving behind him countless trophies & numbers that won’t be broken, at least not anytime soon. He deserves all the best & I will be cheering him wherever he goes. Forever a Madridista. — Ali🇪🇸 (@NaboAli23) July 10, 2018

Many twitter users pointed out the success Ronaldo has enjoyed with Real Madrid and the seemingly ridiculous number of goals he banged in every season.

Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid. ⚪ Games: 438

⚽ Goals: 450

🎯 Assists: 119 🏆 🇪🇺 4x Champions League

🏆 🇪🇸 2x La Liga

🏆 🇪🇸 2x Copa Del Rey

🏆 🇪🇸 2x Spain Super Cup 🏆 🌎 4x Ballon D’or trophies

🏆 👟 3x Golden Shoe pic.twitter.com/qZQzPFyii9 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 10, 2018

IT’S HAPPENED! After 9 incredible seasons with Real Madrid and over 300 goals, Ronaldo to Juventus is a done deal for €105m. Those La Liga memories will live on but Serie A is about to get even more popular! pic.twitter.com/1AxXuVaOm1 — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) July 10, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record at Real Madrid: 2009/10: 33 ⚽ 2010/11: 53 ⚽ 2011/12: 60 ⚽ 2012/13: 55 ⚽ 2013/14: 51 ⚽ 2014/15: 61 ⚽ 2015/16: 51 ⚽ 2016/17: 42 ⚽ 2017/18: 44 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/DfOXRNOMA7 — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) July 10, 2018

A key topic of discussion was Ronaldo's massive payout, which had many people doing a double-take.

⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo's Contract With Juventus: 💰 €120,000,000 over 4 Years. 💰 €30,00,000 A Year. 💰 €2,500,000 A Month. 💰 €625,000 A Week. 💰 €89,285 A Day. 💰 €3,720 An Hour. 💰 €62,39 A Minute. 💰 €1,03 A Second. 😱 Wow. pic.twitter.com/AAchDQUFQv — SPORF (@Sporf) July 10, 2018

Some people couldn't resist taking a dig at Real Madrid fans and pointing out their dedication to Cristiano Ronaldo while implying that Juventus' fan following was about to blow up.

Real Madrid fans minds as they try to convince themselves they’ve always liked Juventus pic.twitter.com/tttuFotM4J — Andy Castell (@AJ3) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo's arrival will be sure to revive the Serie A and improve viewership, something that many were quick to mention.

Expecting spike in number of viewers from Asia who will tune in to watch Serie A now. #Ronaldo move is not just a win for Juventus, but Italian football as well. — Pulasta Dhar (@TheFalseNo9) July 10, 2018

✨✨Make Serie A fabulous again ✨✨ — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo's move to Juve will increase attendance around Serie A and bring the spotlight back to a league that deserves some good PR. Bad news is Juve will cakewalk to another Serie A title, but that's not their problem. It's time for the rest of Serie A to catch up. — Anthony Lopopolo (@sportscaddy) July 10, 2018

The overall air was one of nostalgia, with many people getting the sense that something great had come to an end. However, many also tweeted about the possibilities that lay ahead for the Portuguese captain.

Benvenuto a Torino, Cristiano 🏴🏳 We had a great time together in Madrid, I can‘t wait to get back to work with you! Today is a special day for @juventusfc! 💪🏽 #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 @cristiano pic.twitter.com/iU4ULPeHmg — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) July 10, 2018

Last time a Serie A Club signed a guy with Ballon d’Or credentials AT THE TIME (ie not on his way up like Kaka or already on his way down like Ronaldinho/Figo) he was also named Ronaldo — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) July 10, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo's move to the Serie A promises great excitement and drama, and will spur on other teams in the Serie A who will be desperate to catch up to Juventus and end their dominance in the league. On the back of what was one of the most competitive Serie A seasons in nearly a decade, all eyes will be on Juventus, who will be hoping to take the league and Europe by storm.