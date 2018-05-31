Major League Soccer: Zlatan Ibrahimovic's brace not enough as Los Angeles Galaxy lose to FC Dallas

Los Angeles: Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from a one-game suspension to score two goals Wednesday, but it was too little too late as his Los Angeles Galaxy fell 3-2 at home to FC Dallas.

The Galaxy had won two games in a row and hoped to continue the trend when they welcomed back Ibrahimovic, who sat out a match after receiving a red card for slapping Montreal's Michael Petrasso on 21 May.

But FC Dallas, solidifying their status as Major League Soccer Western Conference contenders, had the game well in hand by the time Ibrahimovic broke through.

Ryan Hollingshead scored his first goal of the season in the 33rd minute as he finished off a crisp sequence by FC Dallas.

Hollingshead then set up the visitors' second goal, his cross from the left headed in by Cristian Colman shortly before halftime.

After Ibrahimovic had a goal waved off for offside just after the hour mark, the Galaxy saw two chances off of corner kicks go begging.

Dallas seized a 3-0 lead in the 66th minute after Michael Barrios' shot forced a one-handed save from Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham and Carlos Gruezo to headed home the rebound.

Ibrahimovic, the former Manchester United and Sweden striker who made a dramatic arrival in MLS in March, produced the Galaxy's first goal in the 69th, and the hosts gained an edge when Colman was sent off in the 80th.

Ibrahimovic took advantage with a goal in second-half stoppage time, but the rally would go no further.

It was another disappointing home defeat for the Galaxy, who have lost more matches at StubHub Center than they have won.

Dallas, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to five games and on 23 points are two points behind Western Conference leaders Kansas City.