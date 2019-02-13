Maharashtra sports minister Vinod Tawde assures help to shooter Rahi Sarnobat after her lament about financial security

Mumbai: Days after ace shooter Rahi Sarnobat expressed apprehensions about her financial security, Maharashtra Sports Minister Vinod Tawde on Wednesday assured the Asian Games gold medallist to look into the issue.

Tawde said he will try to resolve the issues raised by Sarnobat, who is employed as deputy collector in the state's revenue department.

"We have given financial security to her and her family has also given (it) to her. After she bagged a medal (in the 2018 Asian Games), we have given her prizes worth lakhs.

"If the government salary doesn't come, it can't be a nightmare, but it should come on time. I will personally look into the matter. I often speak to Rahi, her family members meet me and we have been solving the issues," Tawde told reporters when asked about the concerns raised by Sarnobat.

"Rahi should play well, practice, get a medal, which is not only India's but also Maharashtra's expectation. We will solve (her) problems," the minister assured the star pistol shooter.

Tawde was addressing a media briefing where he announced the winners of Shiv Chhatrapati Awards, which are given by the state government.

Sarnobat had told PTI last Friday that she had been getting sleepless nights over her financial condition.

"I feel I don't have more than four years left as a professional shooter and after 12 years of competing for India, I still have sleepless nights about my financial situation," she had said.

She claimed that she had not been paid since September 2017 by her employers.

Tawde said he has also spoken to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about such issues raised by sports-persons.

He also informed that the state government was looking to form a committee which would determine the work structure of players.

"Whether it is Rahi or other players, they are the pride of India and Maharashtra. We have given leave to (shooter) Tejaswini Sawant, who works with the sports department for training," the minister said.

"We are forming a committee of experts who will determine how on-field players can be given leave (from work) and when they are off the field, how will their work structure be. After the committee gives its report we will take an (appropriate) decision," he said.

Tawde also urged sports-persons, who get direct employment, to work with the sports department.

