Maharashtra Open 2020: Indian tournaments should pursue high-ranked players 'aggressively,' says ATP Executive Vice-President Alison Lee

The change in the ATP calendar has hit Tata Open Maharashtra hard. Till 2019, the tournament was a season-opener and ideally located for European players en route the Australian Open. With India’s only ATP Tour event (held in Chennai till 2017) commencing in the first week of February this year, it is for the first time since 2003 that it does not feature a single top-10 player. Top seed Benoit Paire, who rose to No 19 in the rankings on Monday, is the only one in the top-50 competing in Pune and the lack of a star attraction has reflected in the poor crowd turn-out during the week.

But Alison Lee, Executive Vice-President of the ATP International Group that looks after the business affairs in Australia, Asia, Middle East, Russia and Africa, believes it is also because the organisers were not aggressive enough in signing up higher-ranked players.

“This is not necessarily a bad week, mind you Montpellier and Cordoba are in the same week,” Lee told a select group of reporters in Pune on Thursday. While Montpellier has a star-studded field with the likes of Gael Monfils and Grigor Dimitrov competing, top Argentine player Diego Schwartzman is spearheading the field in his home ATP.

“They have very good player fields. They've been in those weeks for a long time. They know what to expect. They know they have to go after players little more aggressively and little earlier. Not necessarily the ones in the top-10. I think that everyone has to manage their expectations here. How many ATP 250 events did the Big 3 (Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic) play last year? Top-10 players are very difficult to get, rather you should be going after players 10 to 40, the rising stars.”

Though the ATP calendar for 2021 has already been published, Lee said that Pune could be back as a season opener the year after that.

“It is possible,” she said. “The calendar is not set and I know Doha is very keen to move out of week one, which could create a slot.”

All the season-openers have lost its sheen because of the introduction of the ATP Cup this year. Even though it has been deemed a success, Lee said that the men’s tennis governing body will take a step back and evaluate the calendar as a whole in due time.

“Obviously, there were tournaments that were impacted by having the ATP Cup in week one and Pune has a does have a different player field from what it's used to,” said Lee. “But we have a new chairman (Andrea Gaudenzi) and a new CEO (Massimo Calvelli). They are assessing the tour and they'll be coming up with a strategy in 2023. And that includes looking at the whole calendar. What do we do with the calendar? While Pune is in this week, at the moment, it may not be here forever.”

The weaker player field meant five Indians – Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sasikumar Mukund and Arjun Kadhe—entered an ATP main draw for the very first time. Even though it broke new ground, Lee explained than the onus was on the national and state tennis federations of India to build a strong tournament structure to help younger players come through. The need of the hour is not to have a star-studded field in an event that comes around only once a year, but to have more feeder events (Challengers and Futures) all year round.

“Europe is so established in its tennis history, they’ve got decades on Asia. There is no quick-term solution,” she said.

“Elite players aren't just going to appear all of a sudden you need that solid framework that India doesn't have. And I think that not having top players shows us the direct result of you not having that framework. We've got twice as many Challengers in Asia-Pacific region now. You see more of the top players like Prajnesh, Sumit taking advantage of them. So while India has not, Asia has stepped up."

“Challengers are not supposed to be moneymakers, right? European events and some South American ones do make money out of that. The model is you move into a club or an existing stadium and you don't have to pay for the rental. ATP gives you a lot of money for your streaming rights and general compensation. And then yes, you get support from a sponsor and the local government and put on the event.”

In 2020, India is scheduled to host only two Challenger events. While Bangalore will host one in the coming week, the players will be back for $50,000 (the lowest rung) Challenger in October-November. China, meanwhile, was scheduled to have 14 Challenger events in the year before the coronavirus outbreak forced delay/cancellation of four of them in March. The fate of four more tournaments in China, scheduled in April, still hangs in balance.

