DELHI ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS RESULTS 2020 LIVE COUNTING

Full Results

00

seats

(00 to win)

INC+

00 win + leads

BJP

00 win + leads

AJSU

00 win + leads

OTH

00 win + leads

You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Maharashtra govt reduces working days to five for employees from 29 Feb, renames dept for backward classes to Bahujan Kalyan Dept

Sports Press Trust of India Feb 12, 2020 16:50:38 IST

  • Maharashtra govt employees will now work for five days a week from 29 February

  • The decision will impact over 20 lakh officers and employees in govt, semi-govt and local bodies in the state

  • The govt also changed name of department for backward classes to Bahujan Kalyan Department

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced five-day working week for its officers and employees from 29 February.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here.

There are over 20 lakh officers and employees in government, semi-government and local bodies in the state.

The Cabinet also decided that the state department for OBCs, SEBCs (socially and educationally backward classes), VJNTs (vimukt jati and nomadic tribes) and special backward classes will now be known as the 'Bahujan Kalyan Department'.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 12, 2020 16:50:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores