Maharashtra government announces Rs 50 lakh award for state athletes who won gold medals at Commonwealth Games

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved hefty rewards for seven athletes from the state who won medals at the Commonwealth Games held in Australia in April this year.

A government resolution said that Tejaswini Sawant (shooting), Heena Sidhu (shooting), Rahul Aware (wrestling), Madhurika Patkar (table tennis), Pooja Sahasrabudhe (table tennis), Sanil Shetty (table tennis) and Chirag Shetty (badminton) will get Rs 50 lakh each.

All seven bagged gold medals, while Tejaswini, Sidhu and Chirag Shetty also bagged silver medals, and will therefore be awarded another Rs 30 lakh each, the resolution said.

Tejaswini won the Gold in 50 meter Rifle 3P event and a silver in 50 meter Rifle Prone event. Sidhu too bagged the Gold in 25 meter Pistol Shooting while she earned a silver in 10 Meter Air Pistol. Chirag Shetty won the Silver in doubles apart from his Gold in the mixed team event.

Paddler Sanil Shetty, who also won a bronze in men's doubles apart from his Gold in men's team event, will be rewarded with a further Rs 20 lakh, according to the government resolution.