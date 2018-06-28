Football world cup 2018

Maharashtra government announces Rs 50 lakh award for state athletes who won gold medals at Commonwealth Games

Sports Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 19:12:23 IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved hefty rewards for seven athletes from the state who won medals at the Commonwealth Games held in Australia in April this year.

Rahul Aware celebrates after winning the gold-medal bout against Canada's Steven Takahashi in the freestyle 57 kg category at Commonwealth Games 2018. AFP/ File

Rahul Aware celebrates after winning the gold-medal bout against Canada's Steven Takahashi in the freestyle 57 kg category at Commonwealth Games 2018. AFP

A government resolution said that Tejaswini Sawant (shooting), Heena Sidhu (shooting), Rahul Aware (wrestling), Madhurika Patkar (table tennis), Pooja Sahasrabudhe (table tennis), Sanil Shetty (table tennis) and Chirag Shetty (badminton) will get Rs 50 lakh each.

All seven bagged gold medals, while Tejaswini, Sidhu and Chirag Shetty also bagged silver medals, and will therefore be awarded another Rs 30 lakh each, the resolution said.

Tejaswini won the Gold in 50 meter Rifle 3P event and a silver in 50 meter Rifle Prone event. Sidhu too bagged the Gold in 25 meter Pistol Shooting while she earned a silver in 10 Meter Air Pistol. Chirag Shetty won the Silver in doubles apart from his Gold in the mixed team event.

Paddler Sanil Shetty, who also won a bronze in men's doubles apart from his Gold in men's team event, will be rewarded with a further Rs 20 lakh, according to the government resolution.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 19:12 PM

