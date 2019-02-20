You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Madrid Open: Three-time champion Roger Federer to make clay-court return in Spanish capital after two years out

Sports The Associated Press Feb 20, 2019 16:30:44 IST

Madrid: Roger Federer will play at the Madrid Open as part of his return to the clay court.

Roger Federer at the Madrid Open in 2012. Reuters

Roger Federer at the Madrid Open in 2012. Reuters

Organizers say the 20-time Grand Slam champion will participate in the tournament from 3-12 May.

The 37-year-old Federer didn't play in clay tournaments for two seasons, but said he will be back this year as he prepares for his first French Open appearance since 2015.

Federer is the second most successful player at the Madrid Open with three titles, behind five-time champion Rafael Nadal. Federer's last Madrid title came in 2012.

Nadal and top-ranked Novak Djokovic are also expected to play in Madrid this year.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 16:30:44 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores