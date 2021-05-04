Halep had sailed through the first two rounds on the Spanish clay without dropping a set but she ended up second best in a match which yielded 15 breaks of serve.

Madrid: World No 3 Simona Halep was dumped out of the Madrid Open on Tuesday, losing 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the round of 16 to the Belgian Elise Mertens.

Halep had sailed through the first two rounds on the Spanish clay without dropping a set but she ended up second best in a match which yielded 15 breaks of serve.

Halep produced 10 double faults in the match, Mertens nine.

Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one, was twice a break up in the final set at 3-1 and 4-3 but finally succumbed after just over two and a half hours of play.

In the quarter-finals 13th seed Mertens will meet the Belarusian seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka, who dispatched American Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-2 in just 52 minutes.

Two other quarter-final line-ups are also settled with world number one Ashleigh Barty set to meet ninth seed Petra Kvitova while eighth seed Belinda Bencic is up against unseeded Spaniard Paula Badosa, ranked 62 in the world.

Sinner marches on in Madrid after Guido retires

Italian teenager Jannik Sinner booked his place in the second round of the Madrid Open on Tuesday when his opponent Guido Pella withdrew with a leg injury in the second set while trailing 6-2 4-4.

Sinner, number 18 in the world, barely gave Pella time to breathe in the first set, with an early break of service taking him to 3-0.

Another break saw the 19-year-old take the set.

Pella responded in fiery fashion opening up a 4-1 lead in the second before feeling discomfort in his right leg which, after receiving medical attention on court, ultimately led to his retirement.

Sinner, a finalist in the Miami Masters, will face Alexei Popyrin in the second round after the Australian beat Belgian Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 7-6 (7/4).

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, had to work hard before becoming the first man through to the third round, battling for two hours 20 minutes with American Tommy Paul before coming through 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4.