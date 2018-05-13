You are here:
Madrid Open: Alexander Zverev blitzes Denis Shapovalov to set up final clash with Dominic Thiem

Sports AFP May 13, 2018 10:13:58 IST

German second seed Alexander Zverev swept past Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday to reach the Madrid Masters final.

The 21-year-old Zverev will face Austria's Dominic Thiem, the man who knocked out Rafael Nadal in the last-eight, in Sunday's championship match.

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after beating Denis Shapovalov in the Madrid Masters semis. AFP

Thiem, the fifth seed, had earlier defeated South Africa's Kevin Anderson 6-4, 6-2 in his semi-final.

"This is the earliest I've finished all week," joked Zverev. "Now I don't know what to do for the next four hours."

Fifth-seeded Thiem, the runner-up to Nadal in the 2017 Madrid final and still chasing a maiden Masters title, needed 85 minutes to dispose of his South African opponent, seeded sixth.

"I will try everything on Sunday. A Masters 1000 title would mean a lot to me because it's obviously really tough to win one," said Thiem.

"To be honest, I thought also myself that I was pretty far away before this week started. Now I'm in the finals again, which is amazing for me."

Thiem is playing in just his third tournament since a right ankle fracture suffered at Indian Wells while US Open runner-up Anderson was competing in his first semi-final at Masters level, ending a run of 10 prior losses in quarter-finals at this level.

 


Updated Date: May 13, 2018 10:13 AM

