Sports

Madrid Open 2022: Andy Murray withdraws before match against Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.

The Associated Press May 05, 2022 15:26:02 IST
Andy Murray of Britain looks on against Dominic Thiem of Austria during their match at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on 2 May, 2022. AP

Madrid: Andy Murray withdrew from his showdown against Novak Djokovic at the Madrid Open on Thursday because of illness.

The announcement came not long before Murray was scheduled to take the court against the top-ranked Djokovic in the third round.

Murray had won his first two matches in Madrid, defeating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov. The former No. 1 hadn't won consecutive matches since January.

There were no further details on Murray's illness.

Murray, ranked 78th in the world, has been making his way up the rankings since having hip surgery in both 2018 and 2019.

Updated Date: May 05, 2022 15:26:02 IST

