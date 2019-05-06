Madrid Open 2019: Sloane Stephens beats former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka; Seventh seed Kiki Bertens into third round

Madrid: Sloane Stephens beat former world number one Victoria Azarenka 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Monday.

Stephens beat the two-time Australian Open winner for the fourth consecutive time in just over two hours to equal her best showing at the event.

Belarusian Azarenka, who double-faulted nine times, drove a forehand into the net as she was broken in the final game to lose to the American eighth seed.

Former US Open winner Stephens also reached the third round in 2014 and 2018.

Dutch seventh seed Kiki Bertens advanced past former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 6-3.

.@SloaneStephens knocks out Azarenka at the @MutuaMadridOpen 💪 She wins the two-hour battle, 6-4, 2-6,6-2, to move into the 3️⃣rd round! pic.twitter.com/opkRRJb9tk — WTA (@WTA) May 6, 2019

Last year's losing finalist Bertens hammered 11 aces as she went through in 80 minutes, breaking Ostapenko four times.

