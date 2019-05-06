Madrid Open 2019: Record five-time winner Rafael Nadal's bid to win sixth title in Spanish capital derailed by stomach bug

Madrid: Record five-time Madrid Open winner Rafael Nadal pulled out of a media conference on Monday on the eve of his opening match at the tournament due to a stomach bug.

Eleven-time Roland Garros champion Nadal had also been suffering from the bug on Sunday, a week on from losing in the semi-final of the Barcelona Open.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner is racing to make up for lost time after failing to win a clay title so far this spring.

The second seed is due to open play in the second round against Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime.

