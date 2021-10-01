Maccabi Haifa fans allegedly suffer anti-semitic insults from Union Berlin supporters
Union Berlin beat the Israeli champions 3-0, but according to the Youth Forum of the German-Israeli Society Berlin-Potsdam, there were ugly scenes in the stands
Berlin: Maccabi Haifa fans were allegedly subjected to anti-Semitic insults by some Union Berlin supporters at the city's Olympic Stadium during Thursday's Europa Conference League match.
Union Berlin beat the Israeli champions 3-0, but according to the Youth Forum of the German-Israeli Society Berlin-Potsdam, there were ugly scenes in the stands
"On the terraces, we were threatened by Union fans, pelted with beer", the Forum wrote on Twitter, adding that members of their group were subjected to anti-Semitic insults "among other things".
The Forum also alleges that "a Union fan tried to set fire to the Israeli flag... which was fortunately quickly prevented by civilian police officers."
However, on Friday morning, the group tweeted a "thank you for the wave of solidarity online and to the Union fans who showed solidarity with us in the stadium".
Union asked for help via Twitter to identify the alleged perpetrators.
Berlin police could not provide any information about the incident when asked by AFP subsidiary SID.
The game was switched from Union's Alten Foersterei ground to the Olympic Stadium, home of rivals Hertha Berlin, to meet UEFA requirements.
also read
Ligue 1: Lionel Messi out for PSG against Metz with bruised knee
PSG are at home to Montpellier at the weekend, when it remains to be seen if Messi will return. They then host Manchester City in the Champions League next Tuesday, 28 September.
Serie A: Juventus report losses of $250 million for 2020-21 financial year due to effects of COVID-19 pandemic
Revenue from player registration rights (transfer market) dropped 129 million euros (more than $150 million) from 2019-20, while ticket sales fell more than 41 million euros ($48 million) from the year before.
Premier League: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta 'can see a lot of light' after poor start to season
The Gunners climbed off the bottom of the Premier League table with their first goal and first points of the campaign by beating Norwich 1-0 last weekend.