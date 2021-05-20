Top seed Thiem, 27, lost to Britain's 49th-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.

Lyon: World number four Dominic Thiem suffered a fresh setback in his Roland Garros build-up when he was knocked out of the Lyon ATP event in his opening match on Thursday.

Thiem, a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, won just one match at the Italian Open last week, arriving in Rome on the back of a semi-final run at Madrid where he belatedly started his clay-court season.

"It was an unexpected victory," said Norrie. "I played well and I could not be happier."

Norrie will face either French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech or Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals.

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the champion at the Monte Carlo Masters, eased into the last eight against Tommy Paul of the United States 6-1, 6-4.

French number one Gael Monfils, who on Tuesday won a match for the first time in 15 months, was knocked out by Japan's world number 60 Yoshihito Nishioka, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).

Nishioka's reward is a clash with Tsitsipas on Friday.