Lyon Open: Dominic Thiem eliminated in opening match by Cameron Norrie, Stefanos Tsitsipas wins
Top seed Thiem, 27, lost to Britain's 49th-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.
Lyon: World number four Dominic Thiem suffered a fresh setback in his Roland Garros build-up when he was knocked out of the Lyon ATP event in his opening match on Thursday.
Top seed Thiem, 27, lost to Britain's 49th-ranked Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-2 in just over an hour.
Thiem, a two-time runner-up at Roland Garros, won just one match at the Italian Open last week, arriving in Rome on the back of a semi-final run at Madrid where he belatedly started his clay-court season.
"It was an unexpected victory," said Norrie. "I played well and I could not be happier."
Norrie will face either French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech or Italian sixth seed Jannik Sinner for a place in the semi-finals.
Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, the champion at the Monte Carlo Masters, eased into the last eight against Tommy Paul of the United States 6-1, 6-4.
French number one Gael Monfils, who on Tuesday won a match for the first time in 15 months, was knocked out by Japan's world number 60 Yoshihito Nishioka, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2).
Nishioka's reward is a clash with Tsitsipas on Friday.
also read
Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal admits defeat against Alexander Zverev a 'step back'
Nadal is hoping to clinch a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st major in the French capital next month.
Italian Open: Fourth seed Dominic Thiem battles into third round
Thiem won 3-6, 7-6 (7/5), 6-0 in two hours and 33 minutes against 44th-ranked Fucsovics in the clay-court tournament which acts as a warm-up for the French Open in which the Austrian has twice finished runner-up.
Italy's new group of male tennis players are all-court players
The Italian men that are starting to crowd the ATP's Top 100 — there are currently 10 ranked that high, a national record that arrives just in time for this week's Italian Open — are all-court players.