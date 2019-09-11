Luis Abram scores late winner as Peru take revenge of Copa America final defeat with victory over Brazil in friendly

Los Angeles: Peru grabbed a slice of revenge for their loss to Brazil in the Copa America final on Tuesday, defeating the five-time World Cup winners 1-0 in a friendly in Los Angeles.

A headed goal from Argentina-based defender Luis Abram was enough to give Peru a hard-fought win over the Brazilians.

Brazil, who defeated Peru 3-1 in the final of the Copa America in Rio de Janeiro in July, never got going to the disappointment of a 32,287 crowd at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The defeat brought an end to Brazil's 17-game winning streak, a run which started with a victory over the United States just over a year ago.

Brazil coach Tite meanwhile opted against starting Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, four days after he had made a successful return from injury with a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw with Colombia on Friday.

Tite, who had been reluctant to start Neymar in back-to-back games as the striker regains fitness, brought on the PSG forward after 63 minutes in place of Liverpool's Roberto Firmino.

Neymar attempted to up the tempo in attack, but was unable to break the deadlock, with Brazil, who were also missing Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, struggling to find their usual attacking rhythm.

Instead it was Peru who grabbed a winner, Abram rising to meet Yoshimar Yotun's free-kick to glance in the winner.