Miami: The Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament planned for 28-31 October has been cancelled because of COVID-19 issues, the LPGA Tour announced Thursday.

The tour said the move was made upon the advice of the government due to ongoing COVID-19 health concerns and travel and border restrictions.

"The LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts remain committed in the event's return to the 2022 tour schedule," the LPGA said in a statement.

The Taiwan tournament was to have been the third event in a four-stop Asian swing for the LPGA, with events planned October 14-17 at Shanghai, October 21-24 at Busan, South Korea, and November 4-7 in Japan.

American Nelly Korda won the Taiwan LPGA event in 2018 and 2019. Last year's tournament was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Korda, who turned 23 on Wednesday, is the women's world number one and is set to play for the United States next week at the Tokyo Olympics.