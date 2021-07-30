LPGA cancels October event in Taiwan over COVID-19 issues
The tour said the move was made upon the advice of the government due to ongoing Covid-19 health concerns and travel and border restrictions.
Miami: The Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA tournament planned for 28-31 October has been cancelled because of COVID-19 issues, the LPGA Tour announced Thursday.
"The LPGA Tour and Swinging Skirts remain committed in the event's return to the 2022 tour schedule," the LPGA said in a statement.
The Taiwan tournament was to have been the third event in a four-stop Asian swing for the LPGA, with events planned October 14-17 at Shanghai, October 21-24 at Busan, South Korea, and November 4-7 in Japan.
American Nelly Korda won the Taiwan LPGA event in 2018 and 2019. Last year's tournament was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Korda, who turned 23 on Wednesday, is the women's world number one and is set to play for the United States next week at the Tokyo Olympics.
