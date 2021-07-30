Sports

Lovlina Borgohain's promising run continues as second medal assured for India; PV Sindhu outperforms Akane Yamaguchi

Check out photos from Day seven of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

FP Sports July 30, 2021 21:53:17 IST
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain confirmed India' second medal at Tokyo 2020 when she beat Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the quarter-final of the women's welterweight category. AFP

On Day seven of Tokyo Olympics 2020, Anirban Lahiri ended round two of men's golf on a disappointing note, managing just a T-20 position. AFP

Striker Gurjant Singh scored twice as India men's hockey team, who had already qualified for quarter-finals, romped past Japan 5-3 in their final pool game. AP

On the other hand, India women's hockey team kept their last-eight hopes alive, with a 1-0 win over Ireland. Navneet Kaur's late winner was the difference in the game. AP

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain confirmed India' second medal at Tokyo 2020 when she beat Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the quarter-final of the women's welterweight category. AFP

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu booked her place in the women's singles semi-finals with a convincing 21-13, 22-20 win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. She will play her last-four clash on Saturday. AP

In another disappointing outcome for hosts fans in badminton, Nozomi Okuhara bowed out of women's singles badminton following a 13-21, 21-13, 21-14 loss to China's He Bingjiao in a last16 clash. AP

Novak Djokovic's Golden Slam dream ended after he lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev by scores of 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 in the men's singles semi-finals. Zverev will face Russian Olympic Committee's Karen Khachanov in the gold medal clash. AP

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa broke record to win the women's 200m breaststroke gold medal. She won the race with a time of two minutes, 18.95 seconds to break the record of Denmark's Rikke Moller Pedersen, who had set a time of 2:19.11 at the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona. AP

