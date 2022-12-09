Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal had a hilarious response to Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria’s claim that the Dutch tactician is the “worst” manager he has ever worked with.

Van Gaal coached the Argentine winger at Manchester United.

“He (Di Maria) had a tough time there, burglars broke into his house, he found it difficult to settle in the city, but that’s rare, a player telling me that I am a bad coach. Usually, it’s the other way around, they all say I am a great coach,” Van Gaal said at a presser.

To stress the cordial relationship he shares with his players, Van Gaal turned to Netherlands player Memphis Depay, who was sitting next to the coach, and said: “Here next to me sits Memphis [Depay]. He was also at Manchester [United]. And now we kiss on the mouth.”

The media person in the room and Depayburst out laughing.

HILARIOUS moment Louis Van Gaal says he kisses Memphis Depay on the MOUTH #louisvangaal #memphis #depay pic.twitter.com/svvvCxl9pN — BeanymanSports (@BeanymanSports) December 8, 2022

“We’re not going to do that. But that’s how it goes in football,” Van Gaal added.

“Am I not entertaining you? Then you say I am a boring coach. Didn’t you see the goal we scored against USA (the first goal from a 20-pass sequence)? When Brazil scored a goal like that I read in the media of my friends that that was sparkling football. While we did that too. Actually, we play the same football.”

Van Gaal was United’s manager from 2014 to 2016 and had Di Maria in the squad in the first season but the winger was pushed out in 2015.

Talking about his Man Utd time, Di Maria recently said: “My problem at Manchester was the coach,” he told TYC Sports. “Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes.

“He displaced me from one day to the other, he didn’t like players being more than him.”

The Netherlands will take on Argentina in the second quarter-final of the FIFA World Cup on Friday. The winner will face either Brazil or Croatia in the semi-finals.

