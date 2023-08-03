‘Look East to Act East policy; North-East has witnessed remarkable transformation in sports infrastructure’: Minister

The Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur highlighted the remarkable transformation in the sports sector of the North-Eastern region during the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to a question on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha about the development of sports infrastructure in the region, the minister mentioned the shift from the ‘Look East Policy’ to the ‘Act East Policy,’ the centre has given special emphasis and impetus to sports infrastructure in the region.

“From setting up of the 1st National Sports University in Manipur to the establishment of 2 Khelo India Centres (KICs) in each district in the region shows our commitment to strengthen the sports ecosystem across all levels and bring the athletes from the North-East to the forefront,” he said.