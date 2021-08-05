London Police arrest 11 over racial abuse of England players following Euro 2020 final defeat
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were victims of abuse after they missed penalties in the shootout defeat at Wembley on 11 July.
London: British police investigating the online racial abuse of England players following the team's Euro 2020 football final loss against Italy say they have made 11 arrests.
Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were victims of abuse after they missed penalties in the shootout defeat at Wembley on 11 July.
The UK Football Policing Unit said Wednesday that of the 207 posts on social media identified as criminal, 123 accounts belong to individuals outside the United Kingdom. It said the details of those individuals and cases are in the process of being passed on to the relevant countries to act on them.
A total of 34 accounts have so far been identified as being in the United Kingdom, and 11 of these account holders have now been arrested.
"There are people out there who believe they can hide behind a social media profile and get away with posting such abhorrent comments," Chief Constable Mark Roberts told Britain's Press Association. "They need to think again — we have investigators proactively seeking out abusive comments in connection to the match and, if they meet a criminal threshold, those posting them will be arrested."
also read
Bundesliga: Bayern's Robert Lewandowski voted Germany's footballer of the year after record-breaking season
The 32-year-old Pole was once again the runaway winner of the title awarded by the football magazine Kicker, following a vote by journalists.
Champions League Qualifiers: Celtic crash out to Denmark's Midtjylland after 2-1 loss in extra time
Celtic must now recover in time for this weekend's start of the Scottish Premiership season. They face Hearts on Saturday.
Christian Eriksen returns to Inter Milan training ground for first time since cardiac arrest
Eriksen collapsed towards the end of the first half of Denmark's opening match at the European Championship against Finland, his life saved by the quick thinking of his teammates and the Danish medical staff.