Lleyton Hewitt leads fan vote for International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2021
The Hall announced the results of four weeks of fan voting on Wednesday. Lisa Raymond finished second and gets a two percent boost to her official vote, and Jonas Bjorkman was third and so gets a bonus of one percent.
Juan Carlos Ferrero and Sergi Bruguera are also on the ballot in the player category.
Players need 75 percent support from the official voting group— which includes tennis media and historians— to be elected to the Hall, and the fan vote can help push someone over that threshold.
The inductees will be announced early next year and the enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for July.
