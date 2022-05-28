Liverpool vs Real Madrid live score, UEFA Champions League Final 2022: Both teams battle for European supremacy

Champions League: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Real Madrid skipper Marcelo will be hopeful of adding to their respective club's trophy cabinets. AP

UEFA Champions League final 

Liverpool starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

UEFA Champions League final 

In the Champions League, Liverpool have been near-perfect despite facing stiff competition. They've played 12 games in the competition and lost just once - to Inter - in the Round of 16 second leg. The Italians have been the only challenge Liverpool have had despite some nervous moments against Villarreal in the semis.

Here's Liverpool's road to the Champions League final 

UEFA Champions League final 

Real Madrid, who were in a nervous position after losing to minnows Sheriff Tiraspol, went on to top the group. In the knockouts, they faced one big task after another - PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City - and came out victorious in miraculous fashion.

Check out Los Blancos' road to the Champions League final here 

UEFA Champions League final 

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final for the second time in five years. Jurgen Klopp's side is hoping to end the season with a trophy treble while the Spanish giants are seeking a record-extending 14th European Cup victory.

Liverpool are looking to win a second Champions League in four seasons. A win in Paris would take their tally to seven European Cups to go level with Milan. Only Real Madrid have more.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and the FA Cup. They finished one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League. A treble for Liverpool will be complete if they win the final.

Click here to read the match preview by Tanuj Lakhina 

UEFA Champions League final 

The wait is over. It's the much-awaited day, the day of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final in Paris. 32 teams back in September, become two now. Revenge will be in Liverpool's mind when they take on Real Madrid in the UCL final that is scheduled to kick-off in less than two hours from now. Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates. 

UEFA Champions League: In a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool take on Real Madrid with both sides eager to add to their trophy cabinet.

Liverpool are seeking their seventh European Cup, to go level with AC Milan, while Real Madrid are gunning for a record-extending 14th crown.

Champions League final preview: Liverpool seek revenge over Real Madrid in re-match

Going into it, Liverpool's injury concerns have eased ahead with midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara back in full training. Thiago was the biggest worry for manager Jurgen Klopp after the Spaniard came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the first half of their win over Wolves.

Fabinho, another central midfielder, appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury sustained on 10 May and which forced him to miss the FA Cup final and Liverpool's final two league games.

Madrid should be fresher after clinching LaLiga almost a month ago. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rest his key players for the final four matches of the league.

It is the third meeting between the teams in the European Cup final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 — also in Paris — and Madrid winning in Kyiv in 2018.

When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is on 28 May at 9 PM local time. It converts to 29 May at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The 2022 Champions League final was due to be played in St Petersburg. But, Liverpool vs Real Madrid will now be played at Saint-Denis, Paris.

Where can I watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is available on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil, Telugu) channels.

Where can I stream the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid can also be live streamed on SonyLiv. Live score from Liverpool vs Real Madrid will also be available on Firstpost.com.

(with inputs from AP)

