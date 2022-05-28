Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights, UEFA Champions League Final 2022: Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to clinch title

2022 UEFA Champions League Final live match update, Liverpool vs Real Madrid match today, Champions League final online streaming, Liverpool prediction for Champions League final v Real Madrid live coverage, Champions League final tonight in Paris

FP Sports May 28, 2022 23:03:46 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights, UEFA Champions League Final 2022: Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to clinch title

Champions League: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson (L) and Real Madrid skipper Marcelo will be hopeful of adding to their respective club's trophy cabinets. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

May 29, 2022 - 03:33 (IST)

That's all we have for you from this epic finale of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League. What a season it has been, what a final it has been. The European club football season comes to a close with this one. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye! 

May 29, 2022 - 03:30 (IST)

Presenting to you, the Champions of Europe (yet again!) 

May 29, 2022 - 03:29 (IST)

May 29, 2022 - 03:23 (IST)

And now, Real Madrid players go on stage to collect their winners' medal. Marcelo is the last to get the medal, but the first to get his hands on the Champions League trophy as he joins his teammates in celebrating it in style. 

May 29, 2022 - 03:18 (IST)

Time for the presentation ceremony. The referees are being presented first, followed by this year's runners-up Liverpool. Real Madrid players applaud their English opponents as they walk onto stage to receive their runners-up medals. 

May 29, 2022 - 03:12 (IST)

Real Madrid win a record 14th European Cup title! 

May 29, 2022 - 03:05 (IST)

Full time: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

They have done it yet again!!!!! Real Madrid win the Champions League, once again, on the back of a Vinicius Jr goal. Benzema's goal was earlier ruled out off-side, but Vinicius did the job for Real Madrid to break a million Liverpool hearts. 

May 29, 2022 - 02:58 (IST)

90': Five minutes added as injury time. Five minutes for Liverpool to find an equaliser. 

May 29, 2022 - 02:56 (IST)

Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid

88: Courtois takes a small blow to his head while looking to handle the ball but he's fine. Play carries on. 

May 29, 2022 - 02:54 (IST)

85: Federico Valverde, who assisted Vinicius' goal, goes off and Eduardo Camavinga comes in. Real Madrid just minutes away from another potential title. 

Load More

UEFA Champions League final: The wait is over. It's the much-awaited day, the day of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final in Paris. 32 teams back in September, become two now. Revenge will be in Liverpool's mind when they take on Real Madrid in the UCL final that is scheduled to kick-off in less than two hours from now. Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates.

UEFA Champions League: In a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool take on Real Madrid with both sides eager to add to their trophy cabinet.

Liverpool are seeking their seventh European Cup, to go level with AC Milan, while Real Madrid are gunning for a record-extending 14th crown.

Champions League final preview: Liverpool seek revenge over Real Madrid in re-match

Going into it, Liverpool's injury concerns have eased ahead with midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara back in full training. Thiago was the biggest worry for manager Jurgen Klopp after the Spaniard came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the first half of their win over Wolves.

Fabinho, another central midfielder, appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury sustained on 10 May and which forced him to miss the FA Cup final and Liverpool's final two league games.

Madrid should be fresher after clinching LaLiga almost a month ago. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rest his key players for the final four matches of the league.

It is the third meeting between the teams in the European Cup final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 — also in Paris — and Madrid winning in Kyiv in 2018.

When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is on 28 May at 9 PM local time. It converts to 29 May at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The 2022 Champions League final was due to be played in St Petersburg. But, Liverpool vs Real Madrid will now be played at Saint-Denis, Paris.

Where can I watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is available on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil, Telugu) channels.

Where can I stream the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid can also be live streamed on SonyLiv. Live score from Liverpool vs Real Madrid will also be available on Firstpost.com.

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 29, 2022 03:34:28 IST

TAGS:

also read

Lyon beat Barcelona to claim record-extending eighth Women's Champions League
Sports

Lyon beat Barcelona to claim record-extending eighth Women's Champions League

Lyon won their eighth Women's Champions League title in 11 years by beating Barcelona in a first half blitz in Turin.

Champions League final: Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo get first shot at European glory
Sports

Champions League final: Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo get first shot at European glory

Vinícius Junior and Rodrygo, a pair of 21-year-old forwards who arrived in Spain a year apart after being signed as teenage sensations in Brazil, had breakout seasons and will experience their first Champions League final on Saturday against Liverpool in suburban Paris.

Champions League final: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho fit to face Real Madrid
Sports

Champions League final: Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho fit to face Real Madrid

Liverpool's preparations for the Champions League final were boosted by the news that midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho will be fit to face Real Madrid after injury scares.