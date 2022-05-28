2022 UEFA Champions League Final live match update, Liverpool vs Real Madrid match today, Champions League final online streaming, Liverpool prediction for Champions League final v Real Madrid live coverage, Champions League final tonight in Paris

The wait is over. It's the much-awaited day, the day of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final in Paris. 32 teams back in September, become two now. Revenge will be in Liverpool's mind when they take on Real Madrid in the UCL final that is scheduled to kick-off in less than two hours from now. Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates.

Half-time! All to play for in the Champions League final post the first half. An even contest, lots of talking points in it, but Real Madrid would be disappointed with that Benzema off-side which disallowed a goal. Nothing to separate at half-time, and it's still 0-0 in Paris.

They have done it yet again!!!!! Real Madrid win the Champions League, once again, on the back of a Vinicius Jr goal. Benzema's goal was earlier ruled out off-side, but Vinicius did the job for Real Madrid to break a million Liverpool hearts.

85: Federico Valverde, who assisted Vinicius' goal, goes off and Eduardo Camavinga comes in. Real Madrid just minutes away from another potential title.

88: Courtois takes a small blow to his head while looking to handle the ball but he's fine. Play carries on.

90' : Five minutes added as injury time. Five minutes for Liverpool to find an equaliser.

Time for the presentation ceremony. The referees are being presented first, followed by this year's runners-up Liverpool. Real Madrid players applaud their English opponents as they walk onto stage to receive their runners-up medals.

And now, Real Madrid players go on stage to collect their winners' medal. Marcelo is the last to get the medal, but the first to get his hands on the Champions League trophy as he joins his teammates in celebrating it in style.

Presenting to you, the Champions of Europe (yet again!)

That's all we have for you from this epic finale of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League. What a season it has been, what a final it has been. The European club football season comes to a close with this one. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye!

UEFA Champions League: In a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool take on Real Madrid with both sides eager to add to their trophy cabinet.

Liverpool are seeking their seventh European Cup, to go level with AC Milan, while Real Madrid are gunning for a record-extending 14th crown.

Champions League final preview: Liverpool seek revenge over Real Madrid in re-match

Going into it, Liverpool's injury concerns have eased ahead with midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara back in full training. Thiago was the biggest worry for manager Jurgen Klopp after the Spaniard came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the first half of their win over Wolves.

Fabinho, another central midfielder, appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury sustained on 10 May and which forced him to miss the FA Cup final and Liverpool's final two league games.

Madrid should be fresher after clinching LaLiga almost a month ago. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rest his key players for the final four matches of the league.

It is the third meeting between the teams in the European Cup final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 — also in Paris — and Madrid winning in Kyiv in 2018.

When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is on 28 May at 9 PM local time. It converts to 29 May at 12.30 AM IST.

Where is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

The 2022 Champions League final was due to be played in St Petersburg. But, Liverpool vs Real Madrid will now be played at Saint-Denis, Paris.

Where can I watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid is available on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil, Telugu) channels.

Where can I stream the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool vs Real Madrid can also be live streamed on SonyLiv. Live score from Liverpool vs Real Madrid will also be available on Firstpost.com.

(with inputs from AP)

