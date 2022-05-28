That's all we have for you from this epic finale of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League. What a season it has been, what a final it has been. The European club football season comes to a close with this one. We hope you enjoyed our LIVE coverage. Until next time, it's goodbye!
Liverpool vs Real Madrid highlights, UEFA Champions League Final 2022: Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to clinch title
Highlights
Full time: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid
They have done it yet again!!!!! Real Madrid win the Champions League, once again, on the back of a Vinicius Jr goal. Benzema's goal was earlier ruled out off-side, but Vinicius did the job for Real Madrid to break a million Liverpool hearts.
Liverpool 0-0 Real Madrid
Half-time! All to play for in the Champions League final post the first half. An even contest, lots of talking points in it, but Real Madrid would be disappointed with that Benzema off-side which disallowed a goal. Nothing to separate at half-time, and it's still 0-0 in Paris.
UEFA Champions League final
Liverpool starting lineup: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz.
Real Madrid starting lineup: Courtois; Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.
UEFA Champions League final
The wait is over. It's the much-awaited day, the day of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final in Paris. 32 teams back in September, become two now. Revenge will be in Liverpool's mind when they take on Real Madrid in the UCL final that is scheduled to kick-off in less than two hours from now. Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
Presenting to you, the Champions of Europe (yet again!)
A familiar sight. Madrid kings of Europe! 👑#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/GOK8us5u09— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2022
🏆 1956— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 28, 2022
🏆 1957
🏆 1958
🏆 1959
🏆 1960
🏆 1966
🏆 1998
🏆 2000
🏆 2002
🏆 2014
🏆 2016
🏆 2017
🏆 2018
🏆 2022#CHAMP14NS
Real Madrid win a record 14th European Cup title!
1️⃣3️⃣ 👉 1️⃣4️⃣ #CHAMP14NS pic.twitter.com/kHlyh887Wl— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) May 28, 2022
Full time: Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League: In a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool take on Real Madrid with both sides eager to add to their trophy cabinet.
Liverpool are seeking their seventh European Cup, to go level with AC Milan, while Real Madrid are gunning for a record-extending 14th crown.
Champions League final preview: Liverpool seek revenge over Real Madrid in re-match
Going into it, Liverpool's injury concerns have eased ahead with midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara back in full training. Thiago was the biggest worry for manager Jurgen Klopp after the Spaniard came off with an Achilles tendon injury in the first half of their win over Wolves.
Fabinho, another central midfielder, appears to have recovered from the hamstring injury sustained on 10 May and which forced him to miss the FA Cup final and Liverpool's final two league games.
Madrid should be fresher after clinching LaLiga almost a month ago. Coach Carlo Ancelotti was able to rest his key players for the final four matches of the league.
It is the third meeting between the teams in the European Cup final, with Liverpool winning in 1981 — also in Paris — and Madrid winning in Kyiv in 2018.
When is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
Liverpool vs Real Madrid is on 28 May at 9 PM local time. It converts to 29 May at 12.30 AM IST.
Where is the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
The 2022 Champions League final was due to be played in St Petersburg. But, Liverpool vs Real Madrid will now be played at Saint-Denis, Paris.
Where can I watch the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
Liverpool vs Real Madrid is available on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil, Telugu) channels.
Where can I stream the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid?
Liverpool vs Real Madrid can also be live streamed on SonyLiv. Live score from Liverpool vs Real Madrid will also be available on Firstpost.com.
