Liverpool vs Manchester City, LIVE Score, Premier League 2019: Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool two goals ahead

Preview: Liverpool have lived through many false dawns in the 29 years since last lifting a league title, but the class of 2019/20 have the chance to prove they are the real deal when reigning champions Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday.
City's relentless hunger to push the bar to new heights under Pep Guardiola has kept Liverpool waiting. Despite posting the third-highest points tally in English top-flight history last season with 97, Liverpool lost out by a solitary point as City backed up their 100-point campaign with 98 to retain the title.
Beset by defensive injuries, those standards have slipped slightly at the start of this season, allowing Jurgen Klopp's men to open up a six-point lead ahead of Sunday's battle between the top two.
"Last season we won the Premier League (against) the best contender I ever faced in my career. Right now Liverpool are the strongest team in the world. Playing at Anfield, we know what it means for them and for all their rivals," said Guardiola on Friday.
Revitalised since Klopp took charge four years ago, Liverpool have not lost a home game in the Premier League since April 2017.
Their solitary defeat in the last 50 league games on any ground came away to City in January in a titanic tussle that ultimately decided the title race.
The consistency of both sides has seen this fixture become English football's biggest game in recent seasons.
In 2017/18 it was Liverpool who ended City's quest for an unbeaten league season and thrashed Guardiola's men 5-1 on aggregate in an ill-tempered Champions League quarter-final.
"It’s getting bigger and bigger. Man City is a pretty good football team. Thank God there is a rivalry because that means we are not in bad place as well," said Klopp.
While City have suffered shock defeats to Norwich and Wolves in the first 11 games of the season, Liverpool have had the air of champions in recent weeks with their ability to fight to the end for their rewards.
Late goals against Leicester, Tottenham, Manchester United and Aston Villa have earned Klopp's men an extra eight points in the past month alone.
Now they have the perfect opportunity to press home their advantage against a City side further weakened at the back by an injury to goalkeeper Ederson.
The erratic Claudio Bravo, who was sent-off for a characteristic charge from his goal against Atalanta in the Champions League in midweek, will start a Premier League game for the first time since May 2018.
A longer-term injury to Aymeric Laporte has already destabilised City's title defence with midfielder Fernandinho forced to deputise at centre-back, while left-back Benjamin Mendy is still to find his best form after two injury plagued seasons.
"It’s a big game, two really good teams face each other. The best news is it’s at Anfield," added Klopp.
Guardiola insisted all will not be lost in the case of his fourth defeat in five visits to Anfield as City boss, but knows how much of a mountain it would leave his side to climb.
"It never ends in November. It will be more difficult when you see a team like Liverpool, who lost once last season and is unbeaten this season. So you can imagine that they are not going to lose many games but the season is long, and a lot of situations can happen," said the Catalan.
Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 22:33:57 IST
24' LIV 2 - 0 MCI
Alisson saves to keep Liverpool's sheets clean. Sergio Aguero comes up with some dazzlingly quick footwork to engineer a yard of space in the Liverpool penalty area, but his shot is straight at Alisson, who parries it away to safety. This is some match and also, my fingers hurt from all the typing.
22' LIV 2 - 0 MCI
Manchester City, to their credit, are huffing and puffing away with all the vigour of a side that hasn't just conceded two goals against their main title rivals. The Sky Blues are keeping their foot on the gas and putting the Liverpool defense to the sword, but they haven't had much out of it yet. Still, there's over an hour to go, so you never really know.
14' LIV 2 - 0 MCI
Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool two goals ahead with a wonderful header and it's absolute pandemonium at Anfield! The Reds have struck twice in quick succession with some rapid counter-attacking play, and City are a bit confused at the moment. They've arguably been the more cohesive unit, but they're two goals down in just over ten minutes.
11' LIV 1 - 0 MCI
Oof, City were a whisker away! Kevin de Bruyne puts some excellent whip on a free-kick, but it arcs agonisingly wide of the closest Manchester City player.
6' LIV 1 - 0 MCI
Fabinho puts Liverpool ahead with a belter! The midfielder latches on to the ball from 25 yards out and sends a screamer past Claudio Bravo, who can only stand there looking agog. It's a goal worthy of the occasion. A flock of City players swarm around the referee, protesting the goal and claiming that there was a Liverpool handball in the buildup. It did happen on the other end of the pitch and it was accidental, so tough luck lads, the goal stands.
4' LIV 0 - 0 MCI
Andy Robertson concedes a corner after clattering into Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese winger looks at the linesman to complain, but he's told to get up and get on with it. The corner is put out for another corner. City are piling on the pressure already, and Liverpool look a bit dazed. They need to snap out of this fugue.
2' LIV 0 - 0 MCI
City go on the offensive from the get-go. It appears as though Pep Guardiola is unwilling to play the waiting game tonight. City win a corner in the second minute, but nothing comes of it, with Liverpool players falling over each other in their eagerness to close down and block off passing avenues.
0' LIV 0 - 0 MCI
And we're off! Manchester City need this win more than Liverpool do, but they might be hesitant of going for it full tilt, with the counter-attacking capabilities that Liverpool have at their disposal. Either way, this promises to be an absolute thriller, with goals galore!
A title decider as early as November, with only 11 games played?
It’s not unusual for Liverpool vs Manchester City clash to be billed as one. In Spain’s LaLiga, during the heydays of Barcelona and Real Madrid, the El Clasico showdowns would ultimately decide the course of the title race, as both of them were expected to win all their other matches. This spoke for the chasm of quality between the top two teams and the rest of the league. So it was last season when there was a difference of 25 points between second-placed Liverpool and third-placed Chelsea.
Click here to read more of Srijandeep Das' preview of the match.
News from much, much further down in the table
Manchester United beat Brighton 3-1 to jump seven places into seventh place, with the Red Devils' goals coming courtesy of Marcus Rashford, Andreas Pereira and an own goal from Davy Propper. Lewis Dunk scored Brighton's only goal of the game. In the other match of the evening, Wolves beat Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to goals from Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.
Here's Manchester City's starting XI:
Here's how the hosts line up!
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's coverage of the Premier League fixture between Liverpool and Manchester City!
League leaders Liverpool will play host to defending champions Manchester City at Anfield, in a match that is expected to have great consequence in the race for the Premier League title. In the 2018-19 season, the two clubs were miles ahead of everyone else in the league, and are considered to be title favourites this time around as well. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from the match!