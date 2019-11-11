Liverpool vs Manchester City, Highlights, Premier League 2019: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Fabinho power Reds to victory

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola:

What happened today, we showed why we are champions. It's incredible that we played the way we did in this stadium. I'm proud of my team for their performance. We played so well.

Ask the referees about the penalty incident. Don't ask me. Ask Mike Riley, ask the people in the VAR room. Don't ask me.

When teams come here, they play with so much respect for Anfield and Liverpool. But the way we played, that's why we are back to back champions. If Liverpool win after seven months, I will be the first one to congratulate them, because they are a good team, but it was like the Champions League semi-final. We played so well, but they took their chances.

We always try to be positive, and never give up. That's why we won twice, something no one could do for almost 11 years. It's important to grow as a club, as a team, as an organisation. We go home without regret, because we know we've done everything we could. This is an honour for English football, that two clubs like this can play such attacking football.

Mendy has been injured for almost two years. Angelino has a lot of quality, and he played a very good game.

We have shown many times that we are champions. There are three teams in front of us right now, but we are going to try. You cannot always win in football. I don't know if we can claw back that gap. I'm not a magician. Next, we have the international break, and then Chelsea. That's what I'm looking to next.