Liverpool vs Arsenal, Highlights, English Premier League 2019: Mohamed Salah brace powers Reds to dominant victory

Preview: Arsenal manager Unai Emery's concession that his side "don't want to play against Liverpool ever" was hardly the rallying cry of a confident man leading his side to Anfield on Saturday.
But the Spaniard will have a much better grasp of what the Gunners are capable of achieving this season on the journey back home.
Early summer scepticism around the Emirates after missing out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season and fans' discontent with the level of investment provided by owner Stan Kroenke, has evaporated thanks to a fruitful end to the transfer window and two wins to start the Premier League season.
Emery has more firepower at his disposal with club-record £72 million ($87 million) signing Nicolas Pepe joining Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in attack.
On-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos showed his class with both assists in last weekend's 2-1 win over Newcastle, while David Luiz's switch across London in the final hours of the window from Chelsea provides much-needed cover at centre-back.
Arsenal's defence should also improve in the coming months with the return of new £25 million left-back Kieran Tierney, Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding from injury.
However, they will not be fit in time to try and stop the European champions inflicting another rout on Emery's men this weekend.
In Arsenal's last two visits to Anfield, the visitors have been humiliated 4-0 and 5-1.
"When we play against them it is a big challenge to show how we can be," added Emery.
"That is really our challenge, a really good test. Really our target is to reduce the distance to Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea."
Arsenal 'stronger'
Challenging Liverpool or reigning champions Manchester City for the title is not yet expected of Emery, but a return to the Champions League via a top-four finish is the minimum requirement after being backed in the transfer market.
"We know what we need to do; we know there are squads ahead of us that are very strong," Arsenal director Josh Kroenke, told the BBC this week.
"We've come back with a stronger squad than we finished with in May in Baku (after the Europa League final) and I'm excited to see what this group can do.
"They're ready to get to work and they know what they need to do on behalf of all of us."
Early signs are that Arsenal are a work in progress. Two victories have been ground out against meagre opposition in Newcastle and Burnley by the odd goal thanks to Aubameyang's prowess.
Emery could name the Gabon striker, Lacazette and Pepe in his starting line-up together for the first time at Anfield, after bedding Pepe in slowly following his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.
That attack has the potential to cause Liverpool huge problems, particularly with Jurgen Klopp's men also struggling at the back despite winning their opening two Premier League games.
Liverpool have yet to keep a clean sheet in four games this season against Manchester City in the Community Shield, Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup and Norwich and Southampton in the league.
They faced 26 shots against Norwich and Southampton alone, whilst Chelsea had 20 attempts on goal, more than Liverpool faced in any match last season. Injury to first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker has caused disruption with his understudy Adrian at fault for Southampton's goal last weekend. And a higher defensive line has been blamed for opening up a defence that kept 20 Premier League clean sheets last season.
"When I say Liverpool have got away with it, the quality they've played against hasn't been top class. The quality Arsenal have, if Liverpool get caught in those positions and don’t run back, they’re going to have major problems," former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports.
Given Arsenal's propensity to concede at Anfield, attack may be the best form of defence.
00:00 (IST)
That's all from us folks!
Join us next week, when Arsenal take on bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. We'll be right here, bringing you all the updates from that match, as well as all other top-six clashes over the course of the season. Until we meet again, good bye and goodnight.
23:58 (IST)
FT Liverpool 3 - 1 Arsenal
Liverpool continue their impressive start to the Premier League with yet another win, this one coming thanks to a rare Joel Matip goal and a not-so-rare Mohamed Salah brace. Arsenal were promising at times, and there will be positives for Unai Emery to look back on, but it just wasn't their night.
23:43 (IST)
84' Liverpool 3 - 1 Arsenal
Lucas Torreira scores a consolation goal for Arsenal! The Uruguayan almost fluffs it, getting the ball caught in his feet in the Liverpool penalty area, but it falls kindly for him and he places it past Adrian.
23:32 (IST)
72' Liverpool 3 - 0 Arsenal
Liverpool look content to let Arsenal keep the ball now, and are pressing with less intensity than they normally put into everything. With a 3-0 lead, that's something they can afford to do, with a couple of thoughts probably wandering to post-match celebrations. Arsenal looked good on the break, but with the ball, they're lumbering around.
23:20 (IST)
59' Liverpool 3 - 0 Arsenal
David Luiz is having a shocker. Mohamed Salah dribbles past the Brazilian as if he didn't exist, before going on a bit of a run and then slotting the ball into the bottom left corner. It's textbook Salah, and it's textbook Arsenal. This could get embarrassing.
23:12 (IST)
48' Liverpool 2 - 0 Arsenal
Arsenal concede, and Liverpool are now two goals ahead, having struck on either side of half time! David Luiz gives away a penalty after pulling back Mohamed Salah, who was clear through on goal. Luiz has been great since his move to Arsenal, but it was only time before he made a mistake, you feel. Salah steps up, sets the ball down and thwacks it into goal. Nothing Leno could have done about it. This is familiar territory for Arsenal.
23:09 (IST)
Mo Salah scores!
22:51 (IST)
HT Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal
What a half! It's been open, it's been free-flowing, it's been fun. Liverpool have had most of the possession, but Arsenal have looked dangerous on the break, with Nicolas Pepe finding himself within shooting distance on a couple of occasions. Can Arsenal up the ante and equalise in the second half?
22:46 (IST)
41' Liverpool 1 - 0 Arsenal
The defender thumps in an excellent header from a corner, and Trent Alexander-Arnold finally gets an assist, after putting in crosses galore. Liverpool probably deserve that, and Arsenal will have to change their game plan if they have any hope of clawing back a goal.
22:41 (IST)
Joel Matip scores!
22:37 (IST)
35' Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
Ooh la la Pepe. The Frenchman almost gets his name on the scoresheet out of absolutely nothing! Henderson gives the ball away in Arsenal's half to Pepe, and with most of the Liverpool defence up for a corner, he's given the chance to run at goal. Pepe gets a shot underway after a 40-yard run, but Andy Robertson does just enough to throw him off, it's saved by Adrian.
22:33 (IST)
30' Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
Nicolas Pepe is doing his best Arjen Robben impression at the moment. The winger has been working tirelessly, chasing after every stray ball in Liverpool's half with great tenacity. This time around, he cuts inside past Andy Robertson and unleashes a curling shot, but it's on the wrong side of the upright. Adrian was never getting there.
22:21 (IST)
19' Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
Pepe gets a shot on target, but it's straight down Adrian's grateful gullet. Arsenal look comfortable in defence, getting bodies back to deny Liverpool space and then quickly shifting the ball out to Pepe and Aubameyang on either wing.
22:18 (IST)
David Luiz is really pinging out those long balls!
22:14 (IST)
12' Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
Liverpool's Adrian rushes onto a ball and whacks his clearance straight to the feet of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker tries to chip it over the stranded keeper, but just about misses the goal, saving the Spaniard's blushes.
22:12 (IST)
Oh Adrian, what were you thinking?
22:09 (IST)
8' Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
It's been an attacking start to the match, with both teams looking to get an early goal. Liverpool though, are enjoying more of the possession, and the tension is a bit palpable in the Arsenal half.
22:05 (IST)
4' Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
David Luiz bails out Arsenal! Andy Robertson whips in a free-kick that flashes across the face of goal and almost falls at the feet of an onrushing Joel Matip, but Luiz gets to it just in time.
22:02 (IST)
1' Liverpool 0 - 0 Arsenal
And we're underway! Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson gets the ball rolling! Will Arsenal's newfound defensive stability help them against this hardworking Liverpool side?
21:34 (IST)
Premier League: Rebranded Arsenal tread between revival and implosion as Anfield showdown beckons against Liverpool
At last, some optimism has returned to North London. On the back of a gruelling defeat to Chelsea on the shores of the Caspian Sea, Arsenal endured a difficult summer, punctuated by the tumultuous departure of club captain Laurent Koscielny, a renewed fan revolt against the aloof ownership of Silent Stan and a limited €50 million spending budget at Unai Emery’s disposal. But the Basque remodeled his team with a single marquee signing, a loanee, bargain buys, and homegrown youngsters to infuse the club with a new-found confidence that, this season, things will be different.
Click here to read more of Samindra Kunti's match preview!
21:21 (IST)
And here's the visitors' starting XI!
21:18 (IST)
Here's how the hosts line up!
21:13 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Premier League!
Title favourites Liverpool take on Unai Emery's Arsenal in the highlight of game week 3 of the Premier League. Both teams are currently joint top of the league on six points, having won both of their matches so far, and we could be in for a cracking fixture! Follow all the latest updates on our LIVE blog!.