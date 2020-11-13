Liverpool star Mohamed Salah tests positive for COVID-19, says Egyptian Football Association
Medical swabs on the national team 'showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus', it said in a tweet, adding he was 'not suffering from any symptoms'.
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19 but without showing any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced Friday.
Medical swabs on the national team "showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus ", it said in a tweet, adding he was "not suffering from any symptoms".
The announcement comes as Egypt prepare to tackle Togo at home on Saturday in Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The tweet said other members of the Egyptian national team tested negative.
Salah was observing medical protocols agreed in consultations between doctors in Egypt and Liverpool, a coronavirus hotspot, and self isolating in a Cairo hotel room.
The two-time African Footballer of the Year will undergo further tests in coming hours, the federation said.
also read
Entire Red Bull Salzburg squad tests negative for COVID-19 following six positive tests on Sunday
Salzburg blocked their players from joining their national teams for upcoming games after the six positive results came through on Sunday. Further testing on Monday produced negative results.
Premier League: West Bromwich Albion duo miss Tottenham game after testing positive for COVID-19
Albion manager Slaven Bilic said the club received the results earlier in the week and the pair are in a period of 10 days in self-isolation.
LaLiga: Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard, Casemiro test positive for COVID-19
Neither player will feature in the side to take on Valencia on Sunday. Nor will they be able to join up with their respective national teams during the coming international window as both are required to go into isolation.