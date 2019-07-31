Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola nominated for FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was on Wednesday nominated for the FIFA Men's Coach of the Year award, the list of 10 nominees also includes Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. Brazil coach Tite, who led his country to Copa America triumph earlier in July, is also a notable nominee, whereas France's World Cup-winning coach Didier Deschamps also make the cut.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has also made the list while both former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and current manager Maurizio Sarri were overlooked.

🚨 Meet the coaching candidates! 🚨#TheBest Men's Coach nominees: 🇩🇿 Djamel Belmadi

🇫🇷 Didier Deschamps

🇦🇷 Marcelo Gallardo

🇦🇷 Ricardo Gareca

🇪🇸@PepTeam

🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp

🇦🇷 Mauricio Pochettino

🇵🇹 Fernando Santos

🇳🇱 Erik ten Hag

🇧🇷 Tite Voting OPEN 👇https://t.co/NRJ9Nz40FC — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) July 31, 2019

Klopp's Liverpool clinched the UEFA Champions League trophy for the sixth time by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final in June, whereas the Reds put up a brilliant fight in the Premier League title race but fell short of eventual champions Manchester City by just one point. Pochettino's Spurs, on the other hand, finished runners-up in the Champions League following a 0-2 loss to Liverpool. The winner of the award will be announced on 23 September during The Best FIFA Football Awards event in Milan, Italy.