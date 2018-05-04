You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard set to be unveiled as next manager of Glasgow Rangers, claim reports

Sports AFP May 04, 2018 17:26:36 IST

Rangers are set to unveil former England and Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard as their new manager on Friday after they called a press conference at their Ibrox ground.

The club was due to host its weekly pre-match media briefing at their training base at 11.30 GMT but that has now been cancelled, with journalists instead told to report at Ibrox for 14.00 GMT, where Gerrard is expected to be announced as the Glasgow club's 16th manager.

File photo of Steven Gerrard. Reuters

File photo of Steven Gerrard. Reuters

According to reports, a three-year deal has been agreed that will see Gerrard, who has only previously worked with Liverpool's Under-18 team, take his first step into first-team management at the helm of the Scottish Premiership giants.

Gerrard was an inspirational captain and Champions League winner in a 17-year career at Anfield but as a managerial rookie, the 37-year-old faces a huge challenge to compete with bitter rivals Celtic for domestic dominance in Scotland.

Celtic's 5-0 thrashing of Rangers on Sunday sealed a seventh straight Scottish Premiership title for the green-and-white side of Glasgow.

Gerrard also faces the challenge of outfoxing his former manager at Liverpool in Celtic's Brendan Rodgers.

In just under two years since taking charge at Celtic Park, Rodgers has won nine and drawn two of his 11 meetings with Rangers, with his side scoring 30 goals in the process.

The arrival of the former England captain would restore some star power to a league that has found it increasingly hard to attract and hold on to top players against the booming television revenues of the Premier League.

Rangers are still recovering from the fallout of their liquidation in 2012 and subsequent demotion to the fourth tier of Scottish football.

In their second season back in the top flight, Rangers trail Celtic by 13 points, and are locked in a battle with Aberdeen and Hibernian just to finish second.

Rangers fans excited by the prospect of Gerrard's arrival have cited his stature as aiding the Ibrox club's ability to recruit a better quality player in what is expected to be a busy transfer window.

But Rangers still have to overcome a huge financial disparity with Celtic. Bolstered by revenue from the Champions League, Celtic's £90 million ($122 million) turnover last year was three times that of their Old Firm rivals.

Betting on an inexperienced manager with no previous ties to Scottish football is also seen as another huge risk taken by Rangers' beleaguered board.

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty, who had been promoted from his role as the club's under-20 coach, was sacked this week after six months in charge.

 


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 17:26 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home



Top Stories




Cricket Scores