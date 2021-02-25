Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's father Jose found dead after drowning in Brazil
Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in the city of Lavras do Sul, in the south of the country.
Two Brazilian clubs have expressed condolences following the sudden death of the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
Fluminense posted on social media on Thursday that it’s deeply sorry for the death of Jose Agostinho Becker.
Alisson’s brother, Muriel, is a goalkeeper at Fluminense.
Internacional, where both Alisson and Muriel played, also offered condolences.
Brazilian media reported that 57-year-old Jose Agostinho Becker had drowned after going for a swim on his property in the city of Lavras do Sul, in the south of the country.
Local police confirmed the body of man was found on Wednesday night.
The 28-year-old Alisson played at Internacional between 2013 and 2016 before he joined Roma. He left Roma after two seasons to join Liverpool.
Alisson, who was a started for his national team in the 2018 World Cup, won the Champions League and latest edition of the Premier League with Liverpool.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Concerns grow as footballers playing Fantasy Premier League unwittingly reveal inside information
If a Premier League team wants the inside track on an opponent’s injury status ahead of a game, there’s an online resource it can increasingly lean on to get crucial information. The Fantasy Premier League football competition.
France captain Amandine Henry signs contract extension with Champions League winners Lyon
Midfielder Henry, 31, is one of the stars of women's football, winning six women's Champions Leagues over two spells with Lyon and playing 93 times for her country.
Champions League: Jurgen Klopp 'full of energy' to meet challenge of Liverpool slump
Klopp's men turn their attention to the Champions League on Tuesday when they face RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last 16 tie.