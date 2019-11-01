Liverpool discuss fielding two teams in two competitions on same day amid fixture chaos

Liverpool have debated with the English Football League the possibility of fielding two different teams on the same night across different competitions in December.

The Reds emerged victorious after a thrilling 5-5 draw against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. This entails that Cup duty could coincide with Liverpool's participation in the FIFA World Club Championships scheduled in Qatar on 18 December.

In order to reach a compromise, the Merseyside giants have discussed with the English Football League about "playing a team of youngsters at Villa Park on either 17 or 18 December," reported the Daily Telegraph on Thursday. The publication highlighted that "a Liverpool team would have to play a senior fixture either on the same day, or within 24 hours of each other, in different continents."

Jurgen Klopp, the club's manager, had also hinted that Liverpool could withdraw from the English League Cup if a suitable solution isn't found.

In a similar situation, Manchester United withdrew from the FA Cup in 1999. Mind you, they were holders but did this so that they could compete in Brazil. Though a decade later, Sir Alex Ferguson admitted was a "mistake".

In order to avoid such a situation, Liverpool would have to make tricky changes. The Reds would need 36 players to play two different teams in different time zones. Youngsters like Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott are likely to be selected for the Qatar trip. Further, another difficulty that they might encounter is when and where to field other academy graduates such as Neco Williams and Curtis Jones as both were impressive against the Gunners.

An official announcement about scheduling is expected to be out within the coming days and Liverpool would want to get the pressing issue resolved at the earliest.

