After playing a disappointing draw draw against Bangladesh, who were down to 10 men on the field, India will aim to bounce back against Sri Lanka in their second SAFF Championship match in Male on Thursday.

The Indians go into Thursday's game on the back of a disappointing stalemate with Bangladesh, against whom they should have won considering that they dominated majority of the proceedings and even took the lead courtesy a Sunil Chhetri strike.

However, that was not to be and India are looking forward to the Sri Lanka game to register their first win in the tournament, which they have won a record seven times.

The Blue Tigers head coach Igor Stimac has come under fire for India's failure to win enough matches in the recent past and he will be under the pump on Thursday.

Despite the loss against Bangladesh, India can afford to fancy their chances against the lower-ranked Sri Lankans who have struggled throughout the competition. They have lost both their games so far while conceding four goals and scoring two.

The Islanders will have their task cut out if they are to move up from the bottom of the points table.

When will India take on Sri Lanka on Monday, 4 October?

The match between India and Sri Lanka will take place on 4 October 2021. .

What is the venue for the India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

What time will the India vs Sri Lanka match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka match will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match will be telecast on Eurosport.

Besides this, you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

With inputs from PTI