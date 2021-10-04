India have won the tournament seven times out of the 12 editions but by the own admission of their talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri, every match will be like a 'war to fight'.

Title favourites India begin their SAFF Championships campaign against a plucky Bangladesh on Monday, knowing fully well that they are just "a little bit superior" than their opponents despite the domination in this regional tournament.

Bangladesh have been a tough customers for India who had needed a late equaliser in the first leg of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers match in Kolkata to draw 1-1. The Blue Tigers had though won the second leg 2-0.

India play their first match against Bangladesh on 4 October, followed by matches against Sri Lanka on 7 October, Nepal on 10 October, and Maldives on 13 October. As per the format, the five teams will be competing in a round robin format, with the top two moving to the final which is scheduled for 16 October.

Here's all you need to know about catching live action of India’s matches in SAFF Championship:

What time will India take on Bangladesh on Monday, 4 October?

What is the venue for the India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

What time will the India vs Bangladesh match start?

The India vs Bangladesh match will begin at 4.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh match?

The match will be telecast on Eurosport.

Besides, this you can browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

