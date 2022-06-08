Watch IND vs CAM Football Live streaming on 8 June, AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers: India take on Cambodia in Kolkata.

Preview: Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in its bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Cup tournament proper.

With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the 'final frontier' in his illustrious career.

This is a tournament which gives India the best chance to qualify for the Continental trophy without much fuss but if there is a slip-up against lowly-ranked nation, Chhetri or coach Igor Stimac will have little room for justification.

The Blue Tigers under Stimac did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all their three International friendlies arranged in the lead-up to the qualifiers.

It's more than seven months since they won a match at International level -- a 3-0 win against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final on October 16, 2021.

The recent results have proved to be a setback for the Stimac-coached side, which put up some gritty shows in the World Cup Qualifiers against Asian heavyweights Qatar (goalless draw) and Oman (1-2 loss after leading till 81st minute).

Compared to Indian build-up, the 'Angkor Warriors', who have qualified for the Asian Cup only once 50 years back in 1972, come here with a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a home friendly.

Back to playing at home turf after almost three years, the biggest plus for India would be the strong home support.

When is India vs Cambodia, IND vs CAM, in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers?

India play Cambodia in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifier on 8 June (Wednesday), 2022.

What time does India vs Cambodia start?

India vs Cambodia kicks off at 8:30 PM IST in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier.

Where is India vs Cambodia being played?

The Group D encounter between India and Cambodia will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium (Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) in Kolkata. India are playing in Kolkata for the first time since 2019.

How to watch India vs Cambodia on TV?

India vs Cambodia will be available to watch on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 3 will broadcast the match in English commentary alongside vernacular languages Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Malayalam.

How to watch India vs Cambodia on live stream?

India vs Cambodia can be live streamed on Disney + Hotstar (website and app) and JioTV.

