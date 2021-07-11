Catch the live score and updates from the Euro 2020 final between Italy and England at London's Wembley Stadium

Ciro Immobile gets the final underway with the kick after players took a knee giving their support to the fight against racism. England are looking for the first major trophy since 1966. Italy are unbeaten in the last 33 matches. We are up for a great match.

Italy won a corner but Insigne's delivery was quickly converted into a counterattack by England, with Trippier, from the right flank, finding Shaw in the box unmarked. The Manchester United player clamly slotted it into the net.

Strong solo effort from Chiesa. He does well to beat Rice and take a low shot towards the goal from 25 yards but it's not on target. England need to be careful.

England take a 1-0 lead into the break. Shaw the scorer has been the player of the first half. Italy were rattled in the beginning but have got more comfortable since then. They have started dominating the possession also again, but England keep creating chances.

Jorghinho is on the sidelines at the moment receiving treatment after going down and grimacing. Mancini made use of the brief pause by giving some instructions to his players.

Insigne darts down the left flank but his cross has been cleared by the defender. Chiesa tried to retrieve the ball back but failed.

Finally a chance for Italy. They play some good one-two passes before finding Insigne in shooting position but the shot is wide.

This is so far the best Italy have done in this game. Their midfield of Jorginho and Verratti are right now controlling the pass and England palyers are stuck in their third, they just can't get out of it.

Kane starts a counter-attack as he finds Sterling, who tries to stitch a move with Mount but the return ball is cleared.

Italy relying on their midfield to get them the goal. They build from the back and release Emerson who beat English defenders but Phillips intercepts his cutback.

Four additional minutes added. There was a penalty shout from Sterling who went down at the edge of the penalty area but referee was not interested.

Chance for Italy as Immobile swivels but his shot is blocked by Stones and then Verratti's effort is straight at the keeper.

Preview: Kieran Trippier has been recalled to the England team for Sunday's Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy, who are unchanged from their semi-final win on penalties against Spain.

Atletico Madrid full-back Trippier replaces Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka in a change that will see England manager Gareth Southgate revert to the five-man defence that he used in the 2-0 win over Germany in the last 16.

Trippier has since been used off the bench in the wins over Ukraine in the last eight and against Denmark in the semi-final on Wednesday.

England are otherwise unchanged and Harry Kane, who scored the extra-time winner against Denmark, captains a side that is looking to win the country's first major international tournament since the 1966 World Cup in front of an expected crowd of 67,500.

Italy, who are themselves chasing a first European Championship crown since 1968, go with the same line-up that started against Spain with Emerson Palmieri of Chelsea continuing at left-back in place of the injured Leonardo Spinazzola.

Starting line-ups:

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (capt), Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

England (5-3-2)

Jordan Pickford; Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (capt), Raheem Sterling

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (NED)

With inputs from AFP