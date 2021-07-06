Catch the Live score and updates from Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final at London's Wembley Stadium

Both teams have not tasted defeat in this tournament but form-wise Roberto Mancini's Italy have outshone three-time champions Spain. Luis Enrique will hope that his talented bunch of players will not falter when it comes to converting their chances in a big game. Both teams love to dominate the proceeding so it's going to be an exciting watch.

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the blockbuster semi-final at the Euro 2020. Italy and Spain, European heavyweights and longtime rivals will battle it out at London's Wembley Stadium for a spot in the final.

So, Luis Enrique has dropped striker Álvaro Morata and replaced him with winger from Real Sociedad Mikel Oyarzabal. Looking at the team, it will be front three with Olmo and Oyarzabal on the wings and Ferran Torres will be the man in the middle.

Italy's one change from their previous match is a forced one. Leonardo Spinazzola suffered serious injury and he's out of the tournament. Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri has replaced him at the back.

“Surgery done perfectly. I thank everyone for showing me such support, there have really been so many of you,” Spinazzola wrote. “The countdown has begun we’ll see each other soon.”

He injured the tendon in his left leg in Italy’s 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old Roma player was in tears when he was taken off the field on a stretcher but he posted a photo on Instagram of himself smiling from his hospital bed after the surgery in Turku.

Left-back Spinazzola has been sensational for Italy in Euro 2020, creating many chances with his plays. He has been playing like a forward at times with his runs and crosses causing headaches to their opponents.

Spain and Italy have quite a history. Read it about here .

Yet Spain's title defence was ended in the last-16 five years ago by a limited but tactically superior Italy coached by Antonio Conte, who won 2-0 in Paris.

Four years later, Spain would beat Italy again at Euro 2012, this time 4-0 in Kyiv for the most lop-sided score in a final in the tournament's history.

Until 2008, that is. That was when a weight was lifted from a nation as Spain defeated Italy in a penalty shootout in Vienna in the European Championship quarter-finals on their way to first continental title in 44 years.

For 88 years, Spain didn't beat Italy in a competitive match and an inferiority complex naturally grew. A clash of styles — typically attacking Spain against defensive Italy — always went one way.

Preview: Italy and Spain meet in a blockbuster first semi-final at Euro 2020 before an expected crowd of 60,000 at Wembley on Tuesday as anticipation builds ahead of host nation England's last-four tie against Denmark.

Tuesday's game is the latest episode in a burgeoning rivalry between Italy and Spain with the nations meeting in a fourth consecutive European Championship.

Spain won on penalties in the quarter-finals in Vienna in 2008 on their way to winning the trophy and then thrashed Italy 4-0 in the final in Kiev four years later.

Italy gained a measure of revenge by winning 2-0 in the last 16 at Euro 2016 and the Azzurri appear the favourites this time as they arrive at Wembley having knocked out Belgium in the quarter-finals to stretch their unbeaten run to a remarkable 32 games.

"We know that if we play the way we have in the last 30 matches or so then we can come away with a good result," said Italy's defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci on Monday.

While Italy – whose only European Championship title came in 1968 – have been the standout team at the tournament so far, Spain have overcome a difficult start to reach the last four as they target a record fourth continental crown.

Luis Enrique's team beat Croatia 5-3 in extra time in the first knockout round before edging Switzerland on penalties in the last eight.

"We simply need to be motivated by the fact we are coming up against such a great and prestigious side in such a wonderful arena as Wembley, in the knowledge that we could be involved in the final in just a few days' time," added Bonucci.

Both Italy coach Roberto Mancini and Luis Enrique expressed regret that supporters of the two semi-finalists will not be able to travel to attend the game in London.

Lack of travelling fans 'unfair'

More than 60,000 spectators will be allowed inside the 90,000-capacity Wembley after the British government eased the coronavirus restrictions that have been in place during the tournament.

According to the Italian FA an estimated 11,000 Italian fans are expected in the stands as well as 9,000 Spanish spectators.

These will be supporters based in Britain, as fans have not been permitted to travel from either country just for the match, without quarantining first, something which has been a common occurrence at this pandemic-affected tournament.

"It is a strange situation. I hope that there are Spanish and Italians more than English fans, but they are things we cannot control," Luis Enrique said.

"I am not going to waste any energy on it. We wish it was different but we accept it."

Italy and Spain both enjoyed the support of their own fans when playing group games at home, in Rome and Seville respectively, and Mancini called the situation in London "unfair".

"It is pretty unfair if I'm perfectly honest, very unfair indeed," said the former Manchester City manager.

Italy are without stricken full-back Leonardo Spinazzola, one of the outstanding players of the tournament, who on Monday underwent surgery on the torn Achilles tendon he suffered against Belgium in Munich.

