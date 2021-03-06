LIVE Score, ISL 2021 Semi-final, NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan: David Williams' goal the difference as ATKMB take first-half lead

Catch all the latest updates and the live score from the first leg of the ISL semi-final fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan FC and NorthEast United on Firstpost.com's live blog!

Auto refresh feeds

NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of second semi-final of the Indian Super League on Saturday. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from what promises to be a thrilling contest!

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the ISL playoffs!

DAVID WILLIAMS TAKE A BOW! The Australian scores a gorgeous goal! After being slipped into play by Roy Krishna, he pulls off a delightful little fake at the edge of the penalty area which leaves a couple of NorthEast defenders seeing stars, before sending Subhasish Chowdhury the wrong way with his low finish. ATK Mohun Bagan are in front in this match, and you have to say, deservedly so!

The half-time whistle could not come soon enough for ATK! They were under siege, with NorthEast's frontline pressing them back towards their own goal. Gallego almost put Ashutosh on the score sheet with a delightful set-piece delivery, but the NEUTD man's header is tipped over the cross-bar by Bhattacharja. But ATK persevered, and thanks to some good defending and some sloppy play from NorthEast, the reigning champions enter the half-time break in this semi-final match with their slender, slender lead intact.

Marcelinho is giving Khassa Camara a real run for his money in terms of most ground covered tonight. The ATK midfielder has been everywhere so far, and he looks sharp as a razor.

Lambot makes an absolute mess of what should have been a routine first touch, and ATK's talismanic striker Roy Krishna has a yard of space on the left wing. He races towards the touchline and then sends in a dangerous cross, which is dealt with by a pair of scrambling defenders. The chance leads to a NEUTD counterattack, and Ashutosh puts in a gorgeous cross, which flies just an inch or so over Luis Machado's head.

ATK put together a gorgeous attack, with Roy Krishna, David Williams and Lenny Rodrigues all combining, before Manvir Singh is in an excellent position to put in a dangerous cross. His ball is driven low and hard, but luckily for NorthEast, it's Lambot who gets to it first. ATK are getting closer and closer.

OH MY LORD, JUST HOW GOOD IS ROY KRISHNA! The ATK striker makes a chance out of absolutely nothing, flicking up a ricocheting ball, and then volleying it into the side netting with a leaping effort. He looks hungry tonight, a goal seems almost inevitable.

Khalid Jamil is doing a bit of tinkering with his side, Luis Machado appears to have shifted to a more central role, with Suhair playing a slightly supporting role. Gallego meanwhile has dropped into the space immediately behind them, giving him the ability to pick his passes with more confidence.

Aaah, Manvir was in there! It's a gorgeous ball over the top from David Williams, and Manvir races down the left wing in pursuit, getting there ahead of Gurjinder Kumar. The angle is acute, but he fails to test the goalkeeper at all, blasting his attempt high and wide. It goes out for a goalkick and we begin a drinks break.

DAVID WILLIAMS TAKE A BOW! The Australian scores a gorgeous goal! After being slipped into play by Roy Krishna, he pulls off a delightful little fake at the edge of the penalty area which leaves a couple of NorthEast defenders seeing stars, before sending Subhasish Chowdhury the wrong way with his low finish. ATK Mohun Bagan are in front in this match, and you have to say, deservedly so!

Carl McHugh gives away a free-kick in a really great area for NorthEast United, and Gallego is standing over it. Gallego appears to take a shot, and it's a swerving, moving piledriver of a freekick, which is just about pushed over the crossbar by Arindam Bhattacharya. Nothing comes of the corner though.

Good response from NorthEast United, they're really trying hard to get that equaliser. They're applying some pressure, and it's Carl McHugh again who can't cope with it, giving away another silly freekick, and this one's even better placed. What can Gallego do on the second time of asking? This time he goes for a cross, and it's cut out by an ATK defender. Disappointing that, they had a chance to hurt ATK.

The half-time whistle could not come soon enough for ATK! They were under siege, with NorthEast's frontline pressing them back towards their own goal. Gallego almost put Ashutosh on the score sheet with a delightful set-piece delivery, but the NEUTD man's header is tipped over the cross-bar by Bhattacharja. But ATK persevered, and thanks to some good defending and some sloppy play from NorthEast, the reigning champions enter the half-time break in this semi-final match with their slender, slender lead intact.

Preview: NorthEast United FC will look to continue their fairy tale run when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first leg of second semi-final of the Indian Super League on Saturday.

NorthEast United were written off after their mid-season slump but they produced a stunning turnaround with Khalid Jamil leading them to their second playoffs.

Jamil has remained unbeaten in the nine games, recording six wins and three draws and he will now look to carry on the momentum when his team clashes against ATK Mohun Bagan.

"All the players have worked very hard. Because of them, we have reached here. I never think about the nine matches. It's about right from the first game. The boys have worked hard and I am very proud to be their coach," Jamil said.

The match will be between two sides with similar approaches.

Every time the Highlanders have taken a lead, they have been impossible to beat. They took the lead on 13 occasions this season and won eight, shared points in the rest.

Bagan work on similar lines. Having taken the lead 14 times, ATKMB have won 12 and drawn 2.

"We are going to play against a good team. ATK Mohun Bagan are a good side. Defensively strong and their attack is strong too. We have to be very careful as the first match is very important," Jamil said.

Bagan coach Antonio Habas is winless in three first leg ISL semifinals, losing 2 and drawing 1.

For ATK Mohun Bagan, the last three games cost them the League Winners Shield.

"NorthEast United have had a good ISL season. It's a very difficult team because they have good players in defence, central midfield and good players in attack," said Habas.

With inputs from PTI.