LIVE SCORE, ISL 2021 Final, Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Tiri own goal gets Mumbai back on level terms

Catch all the updates from the Indian Super League final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on our LIVE blog here!

Auto refresh feeds

A very warm welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Indian Super League 2020-21 final between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. The Islanders are eyeing their maiden ISL crown after reaching their first-ever final, but face an uphill task in a defensively-formidable ATKMB. Stay tuned as we bring you the team news.

AAAANDD WE'RE UNDERWAY! Mumbai City FC kick-off the first-half from right to left in this ISL final.

Roy Krishna dislodged the ball from Jahouh and Williams gets the loose balll to smash past Amrinder Singh.

24: GOAAAAL! ATK Mohun Bagan take the lead on the back of a brilliant shjot from David Williams! He's nailed that shot, and he's assisted by none other than Roy Krishna!

29: OWN GOAL! A major blunder from ATKMB's Tiri as he heads the ball past his own team's goalkeeper! This is a goal gifted to Mumbai! The Islanders are right back in it!

Join us in a few minutes for the second-half!

All in all, it's been a lively first-half, with Mumbai City winning 61 percent of ball possession. Tiri's blunder was costly, and that means there's still all to play for in the second-half.

HALF TIME! Something of an uneventful ending to the first-half of the ISL final, with Ranawade going off the field after being stretchered off to the ambulance following a collision with ATKMB's Manvir Singh. The Mumbai bench looks worried, and its not-so-good signs for the Islanders.

29: Mumbai's Hernan spanish midfielder Hernan Santana is shown a yellow card for a tackle on Carl McGugh. First yellow card of the final.

29: OWN GOAL! A major blunder from ATKMB's Tiri as he heads the ball past his own team's goalkeeper! This is a goal gifted to Mumbai! The Islanders are right back in it!

36: Adam Le Fondre delivers a brilliant cross from the right flank, but Bipin Singh just misses the header in front of goal. That was a close, close chance!

41: Hugo Boumous releases the ball on the right for Amey Ranawade but the Indian is unable to consistently control the ball!

45: Three minutes added in injury time as we approach the end of the first-half in this enthralling final!

45 + 3: Ranawade has collided with the Mariners' Manvir Singh, and there's a s light delay in the game. He's been stretchered off to the ambulance. Players from both teams look worried, but, just moments later, Ranawade is back on his feet and making way towards the ambulance. Huge blow for Mumbai this!

Join us in a few minutes for the second-half!

All in all, it's been a lively first-half, with Mumbai City winning 61 percent of ball possession. Tiri's blunder was costly, and that means there's still all to play for in the second-half.

HALF TIME! Something of an uneventful ending to the first-half of the ISL final, with Ranawade going off the field after being stretchered off to the ambulance following a collision with ATKMB's Manvir Singh. The Mumbai bench looks worried, and its not-so-good signs for the Islanders.

ATKMB get the second-half underway! Mohamad Rakip is brought in for the injured Ranawade for Mumbai City FC.

48: Manvir Singh sets up the ball for Lenny Rodrigues outside the box, but the ATKMB midfielder's shot goes out of play following a deflection.

Amey Ranawade has been taken to a hospital for further medical care. We will issue an update on his condition in due course. Stay strong, Amey!

Margao: As many as 114 games, 295 goals, 87,811 passes and 7307 tackles later, the Indian Super League 7 will culminate with a heavyweight summit showdown between Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan on Saturday.

The match that lends meaning to every single touch taken so far, in what has been an exciting ISL season, will be played at the Fatorda Stadium.

When Mumbai City FC take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the summit clash, there will be no more complex equations in play. The winner takes home the trophy. It's as simple as that.

Few would argue that there is a better candidate for the final than these two — both Bagan and Mumbai have been head and shoulders above the rest throughout the season.

Both the teams come into the final with identical records — 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage.

Despite a nervy penalty-shootout win over FC Goa in the semi-final, it will be Mumbai who head into the final full of confidence.

They did the double over Bagan in the league stage, the latter of those victories handing them the League Winners Shield.

For Mumbai, this will be a first-ever final, but coach Sergio Lobera, and a handful of his players have been here before when FC Goa lost to Bengaluru FC in 2018-19. The team though has looked confident under Lobera.

"They (ATK Mohun Bagan) are a very good team with good players and have the momentum. But the most important thing now is to put the focus on ourselves and try to do our best.

"We have no specific plan, only small details about the opponent. We need to work 100 percent on our style of play," said Lobera.

There will be few selection dilemmas for Lobera, with the exception of figuring out Mandar Rao Dessai's replacement. The Goan will miss the final due to suspension.

In the other corner, there is Bagan, buoyed by Antonio Habas' almost superhuman record in knockout games. He has already tasted glory twice and has a chance to create history by winning his second straight title and third overall.

On the eve of the final, the Spaniard sounded as focused as ever. "We have to compete and our idea is to win against our opponents. My team is prepared for winning," he said.

Habas dismissed that previous results had no bearing on the match but that his side was braced for a tough test.

"We have to analyse the match and control (our chances of) victory than (try to) control the way they play. The opponent will play and maybe, we have will difficulties."

The match will also decide the fate of the golden boot and golden glove winners.

While Bagan striker Roy Krishna and Goa's Igor Angulo are tied on 14 goals for the golden boot, a goal on Saturday will hand the award to the Fijian, who has played more minutes than the Spaniard.

The race for the golden glove award is between Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh and ATKMB's Arindam Bhattacharja. Both the players have 10 clean sheets to their name. At the moment, Arindam is in pole position, having conceded fewer goals.

With inputs from PTI