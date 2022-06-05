French Open 2022 men's final live score: Rafael Nadal breaks Casper Ruud early

French Open 2022 Men's Final Live update: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faces first-timer Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.

FP Sports June 05, 2022 17:30:24 IST
French Open 2022 Live: Rafael Nadal takes on Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros final in Paris. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 05, 2022 - 18:51 (IST)

Nadal 1-0 *Ruud (* denotes next server)

Rafael Nadal gets the final underway. And he drops just one point to get himself on the board. Touch of nerves even when he's won this 13 times

June 05, 2022 - 18:40 (IST)

Chair umpire does the player intros and every year I'm amazed at how there is nothing better in tennis than hearing a countdown of Nadal's French Open titles

June 05, 2022 - 18:37 (IST)

It's go time!

June 05, 2022 - 18:28 (IST)

What Casper Ruud is after

Ruud, 23, is the first Scandinavian man in a Grand Slam final since Robin Soderling at 2010 Roland Garros. He would be the youngest Grand Slam men’s champion since Juan Martin del Potro, 20, at the 2009 US Open

June 05, 2022 - 18:25 (IST)

Preview: Nadal aiming to become oldest champion against young apprentice Ruud

Rafael Nadal will become the oldest Roland Garros champion if he beats Casper Ruud, a player he has indirectly nurtured, in the final on Sunday. The Spaniard will take the court for the 14th time in a French Open final, where he is 13-0, and Ruud for only the first. [Read more]

June 05, 2022 - 18:23 (IST)

Former South Africa international cricketer AB de Villiers chimes in on the upcoming final

June 05, 2022 - 18:21 (IST)

10 minutes to go!

June 05, 2022 - 18:11 (IST)

What is Nadal after?

June 05, 2022 - 18:07 (IST)

Nadal in practice earlier today

June 05, 2022 - 18:04 (IST)

All those years back....

French Open 2022 Men's Final Live: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men's final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history.

Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard's past French Open finals on TV.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek defeated American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to clinch her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. Swiatek has now won 35 consecutive matches, equalling the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

When will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match commence?

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will clash at 6.30 pm IST to clinch the French Open 2022 men's singles title.

Where will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match be played?

The French Open 2022 men's singles final will be played today (5 June) at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2022 men's singles final match?

The French Open 2022 men’s singles final match will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow the match live on our blog at firstpost.com.

(With AP inputs)

