French Open 2022 Men's Final Live update: 13-time champion Rafael Nadal faces first-timer Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.

Ruud is playing in a major final for the first time.

Nadal is seeking his 14th championship at the French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those totals would extend records he already owns.

The temperature is around 70 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius) and there is rain in the forecast. Court Philippe Chatrier has a retractable roof, which was closed for Nadal's semifinal.

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will meet in the men's singles final at Roland Garros on a cool, cloudy and breezy afternoon.

Rafael Nadal’s game face the first time he stepped on Court Philippe Chatrier for a French Open final, 17 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/bWkEw98YXX

If Nadal wins today, he: - becomes the oldest RG men's champion in history - wins RG and AO in the same year for the first time - extends his record for most GS titles won at a single event to 14 - extends his record for most GS titles won to 22

Just watched the most special tribute to Rafa Nadal on Supersport and realised all over again how special the man is. Also found out that Casper Ruud attended his academy and faces the master in the final today. Incredible! So, how good is Rafa’s academy then?😂

Former South Africa international cricketer AB de Villiers chimes in on the upcoming final

Rafael Nadal will become the oldest Roland Garros champion if he beats Casper Ruud, a player he has indirectly nurtured, in the final on Sunday. The Spaniard will take the court for the 14th time in a French Open final, where he is 13-0, and Ruud for only the first. [Read more]

Ruud, 23, is the first Scandinavian man in a Grand Slam final since Robin Soderling at 2010 Roland Garros. He would be the youngest Grand Slam men’s champion since Juan Martin del Potro, 20, at the 2009 US Open

Chair umpire does the player intros and every year I'm amazed at how there is nothing better in tennis than hearing a countdown of Nadal's French Open titles

Rafael Nadal gets the final underway. And he drops just one point to get himself on the board. Touch of nerves even when he's won this 13 times

French Open 2022 Men's Final Live: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men's final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history.

Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal's tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard's past French Open finals on TV.

Earlier, Iga Swiatek defeated American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to clinch her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. Swiatek has now won 35 consecutive matches, equalling the longest unbeaten streak since Venus Williams in 2000.

When will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match commence?

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will clash at 6.30 pm IST to clinch the French Open 2022 men's singles title.

Where will the French Open 2022 men's singles final match be played?

The French Open 2022 men's singles final will be played today (5 June) at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Where can you watch the French Open 2022 men's singles final match?

The French Open 2022 men’s singles final match will be telecast live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX and Sony TEN 4. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. You can also follow the match live on our blog at firstpost.com.

(With AP inputs)

