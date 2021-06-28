Follow all the live action from the Round of 16 match between Belgium and Portugal on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog!

Team Report: Eden Hazard was picked to start for Belgium in their Euro 2020 last-16 clash with holders Portugal on Sunday.

Hazard played 90 minutes against Finland on Monday and has said the plan is to hit peak fitness for the tournament's knock-out stages.

Thomas Vermaelen continues in Belgium's back three while Axel Witsel also starts again after recovering from his Achilles tendon injury.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos makes two changes as Diogo Dalot comes in for Nelson Semedo at right back and Joao Palhinha replaces Danilo Pereira in midfield.

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the line up front, with the 36-year-old one goal away from breaking the record of 109 international goals scored by Iran's Ali Daei.

Starting line-ups:

Belgium (3-4-3)

Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Thomas Vermaelen; Thomas Meunier, Youri Tielemans, Axel Witsel, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard (capt)

Coach: Roberto Martinez (ESP)

Portugal (4-3-3)

Rui Patricio; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro; Joao Moutinho, Joao Palhinha, Renato Sanches; Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (capt), Diogo Jota

Coach: Fernando Santos (POR)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

