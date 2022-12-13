FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia LIVE Score: Messi, Modric face-off in first semi-final

FIFA World Cup LIVE: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Firstpost.com. The 32-team tournament is almost drawing to a close, with just four matches set to be played, with the final on Sunday. Tonight, Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Croatia in the first semi-final.

FP Sports December 13, 2022 23:33:37 IST
Luka Modric will look to spoil Argentina and Lionel Messi's party at the FIFA World Cup. AP

Dec 14, 2022 - 00:14 (IST)

Just minutes away from kick-off! 

Dec 13, 2022 - 23:54 (IST)

Who will come out on top in this battle? 

Dec 13, 2022 - 23:50 (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates 

Croatia road to semi-finals

Group stage 

Drew with Morocco 0-0

Beat Canada 4-1 

Drew with Belgium 0-0

Knockout stage 

Round of 16: Beat Japan 3-1 via penalties (1-1 after extra time) 

Quarter-finals: Beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties (1-1 after extra time) 

Dec 13, 2022 - 23:47 (IST)

FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE updates 

Argentina road to semi-finals 

Group Stage 

Lost to Saudi Arabia 2-1 

Beat Mexico 2-0

Beat Poland 2-0

Knockout stage 

Round of 16: Beat Australia 2-1 

Quarter-finals: Beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalty shootout (2-2 after extra time) 

Dec 13, 2022 - 23:38 (IST)

FIFA World Cup LIVE updates 

Lineups 

Argentina: Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Fernández, Mac Allister; Messi (C), Álvarez. 

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric (C), Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.  

Dec 13, 2022 - 23:26 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Firstpost.com. The 32-team tournament is almost drawing to a close, with just four matches set to be played, with the final on Sunday. Tonight, Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Croatia in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Lusail. We'll bring you starting lineups soon, so stay tuned. 

Preview: Argentina play Croatia on Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have led Argentina and Croatia to the final four with stellar performances, and both are looking to cap their careers with a World Cup title.

Messi and Argentina lost in the 2014 final to Germany, and Modric and Croatia lost in the 2018 final to France.

Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Real Madrid midfielder isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić is another of the team’s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian.

With inputs from AP 

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 23:33:37 IST

