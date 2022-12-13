Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Firstpost.com. The 32-team tournament is almost drawing to a close, with just four matches set to be played, with the final on Sunday. Tonight, Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Croatia in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Lusail. We'll bring you starting lineups soon, so stay tuned.

2014: Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 2018: Luka Modric 🇭🇷 The two previous #FIFAWorldCup Golden Ball winners are set to go head-to-head 🤩 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/zC0OHnKBrq

Who will come out on top in this battle?

Preview: Argentina play Croatia on Tuesday in the first World Cup semifinal match, and the winner will face either defending champion France or Morocco in Sunday’s final at Lusail Stadium.

Lionel Messi and Luka Modric have led Argentina and Croatia to the final four with stellar performances, and both are looking to cap their careers with a World Cup title.

Messi and Argentina lost in the 2014 final to Germany, and Modric and Croatia lost in the 2018 final to France.

Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup by beating Brazil in the quarterfinals. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Real Madrid midfielder isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić is another of the team’s veterans at the age of 33 and has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian.

With inputs from AP

