LIVE, ISL 2021 Semi-final, Mumbai City vs FC Goa: Islanders kick-off winner takes all contest

Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-finals and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final. Stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates from this thrilling contest!

Here are your 1️⃣1️⃣ Islanders who will start tonight's colossal showdown 🆚 FC Goa! 🔥 #MCFCFCG #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/RuEA7uglDY

FC Goa have finished runners-up twice in the history of the league, while Mumbai City are yet to even achieve the tag of 'finalists'. Who are you backing tonight? #ISL #MCFCFCG LIVE: https://t.co/pqSZDZJDP8

Aaaand we're off! The first match ended in a draw, and thanks to COVID-19 and everything it entails, that essentially means that we're back to square one, without the existence of home and away goals. Mumbai will play in their home colours of sky blue, while FC Goa turn up in black. Straight away there's a fair bit of pressure from Mumbai, they look lively in these first few minutes.

It was a sluggish start from Goa, but they manage to shake the rust quickly enough to fight back and press Mumbai high. Mumbai counterattack well though, and Bipin Singh earns his side a corner. The ball is played back to Bipin on the left wing by Jahouh from the corner flag, but his cross is overhit and it flies out for a goalkick. Goa give the ball away just seconds later though, and Adam le Fondre is almost through on goal, but his shot is blocked by a leaping Adil Khan. The resultant corner ends up in Dheeraj's gloves, and Goa manage to survive Mumbai's first real period of pressure.

Mumbai are really trying to make things happen here, they're pinging the ball around with speed and intent, and they look quite good in possession. Goa meanwhile are working hard on their pressing, but they do look in danger of overcommitting. Mumbai's best outlet at the moment appears to be Bipin Singh, whose pace is proving tough to handle for FC Goa defenders. There's also been a couple of silly fouls from Goa in their attempts to recover the ball, they needs to put a stop to that ASAP.

Oh lord, that looked like a pen ref! Hugo Boumous picks up the ball on the right wing, and skips past a lunging Goa defender before playing the ball into the penalty area. It ricochets back into his path, and as he's trying to control it, he's shoved by Adil. The ref's not having it though, he seems convinced that it was a dive. To be fair, Boumous did make a meal of it, he's writhing about like he's just taken a right hook to the chin.

Preview: Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will look to deliver the final punch when they take on a depleted FC Goa in the second leg of their semi-finals here on Monday and earn a maiden appearance in the ISL final.

Seven seasons and Mumbai City FC have never made it to the final. After securing the League Winners Shield for the first time, the Islanders will hope to achieve another feat in what has been an incredible season.

Mumbai finished the first leg with a 2-2 draw, despite Goa taking the lead on two occasions. But the table-toppers were not at their best, with the Gaurs fashioning better chances and dominating the majority of the game.

They registered a total of 12 shots in the first leg, more than their opponents, but only three were on target, highlighting their wastefulness in front of goal.

"I am not happy (with the result)," Mumbai coach Sergio Lobera said.

"We had chances to score more goals and we need to be clinical in these situations."

Goa, meanwhile, will be at a slight disadvantage after losing a few key players to injuries in the first leg.

The draw in the first leg will seem like a missed opportunity for Juan Ferrando's side, who took the lead twice in the game but saw their defence crumble under pressure.

"We are not very happy because we wanted to win. The most important (thing) now is the players are 100% ready. It's a great opportunity for us to continue to improve and continue working."

While Princeton Rebello will be out, the return of Alberto Noguera and Ivan Gonzalez will serve as a much-needed boost for Goa.

With inputs from PTI.