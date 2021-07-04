Follow all the live action from the quarter-final match between Ukraine and England on Firstpost.com's LIVE blog.

Team Report: Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount have been handed starts for England in their Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome on Saturday as manager Gareth Southgate makes two changes to the team that beat Germany at Wembley in the last 16.

Sancho replaces Bukayo Saka, who is not even among the listed substitutes, while Chelsea's Mount returns to the team as Kieran Trippier also makes way.

The changes indicate that England will revert to a four-man defence after playing with three at the back in their 2-0 win over Germany.

Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho has so far made just one appearance at the Euro, as a late substitute in the 1-0 win over the Czech Republic in England's final group outing at Wembley.

He has not started a competitive game for England since last September.

Meanwhile, Mount started England's first two games at the tournament before being forced to quarantine for 10 days alongside team-mate Ben Chilwell after the pair were deemed contact cases of Scotland's Billy Gilmour who tested positive for coronavirus .

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko makes one change to the team that beat Sweden 2-1 in extra time in Glasgow in the last 16, with left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko replacing midfielder Taras Stepanenko.

That indicates that Ukraine are likely to switch to a back three at the Stadio Olimpico as they aim to reach a first major tournament semi-final as an independent nation.

The winners of Saturday's game will go through to a last-four tie on Wednesday against Denmark, who defeated the Czech Republic 2-1 in Baku earlier.

Starting line-ups:

Ukraine (3-5-2)

Georgiy Bushchan; Illia Zabarnyi, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko; Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Andriy Yarmolenko (capt), Roman Yaremchuk

Coach: Andriy Shevchenko (UKR)

England (4-2-3-1)

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice; Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling; Harry Kane (capt)

Coach: Gareth Southgate (ENG)

Referee: Felix Brych (GER)

With inputs from AFP.