Click here to follow all the live action from the Round of 16 match between Italy and Austria.

Team Report: Italy recalled their big guns for their Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Austria at Wembley on Saturday, with Roberto Mancini making seven changes from the side that beat Wales.

The Azzurri were the standout team in the tournament during the group stage, coasting into the knockout phase without conceding a goal.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini missed out with a hamstring injury, replaced by Francesco Acerbi while Marco Verratti got the nod ahead of Manuel Locatelli in midfield.

Austria named the same side as the one that beat Ukraine in the final group game, which secured their knockout berth.

Starting line-ups:

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci (capt), Francesco Acerbi, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne

Coach: Roberto Mancini (ITA)

Austria (4-2-3-1)

Daniel Bachmann; Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (capt); Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch; Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Marko Arnautovic

Coach: Franco Foda (GER)

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

With inputs from AFP.