Team Report: Stuart Armstrong replaced Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for coronavirus , in Scotland's only change as they aim to reach the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time at Euro 2020 against Croatia on Tuesday.

Southampton midfielder Armstrong came on for Gilmour for the final 15 minutes of a 0-0 draw against England at Wembley that breathed new life into Scotland's hopes of reaching the last 16.

Gilmour's loss after a man-of-the-match performance on his first international start will be felt, but Steve Clarke's squad have escaped losing any more players to isolation due to close contract regulations.

By contrast, England duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell do have to isolate until 28 June after coming into contact with their Chelsea teammate after the match.

World Cup finalists three years ago, Croatia also need to win to reach the last 16 after taking just one point from their opening two games.

Coach Zlatko Dalic makes four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with the Czech Republic with Josip Juranovic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nikola Vlasic and Bruno Petkovic coming into the side.

Victory will guarantee either side a place in the last 16 as one of the best third-placed teams, even if they do not edge out England or Czech Republic into second place in Group D.

Starting line-ups:

Scotland (3-5-2)

David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Stuart Armstrong, Callum McGregor, John McGinn, Andy Robertson (capt); Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams

Coach: Steve Clarke (SCO)

Croatia (4-3-3)

Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Josko Gvardiol; Luka Modric (capt), Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ivan Perisic

Coach: Zlatko Dalic (CRO)

Referee: Fernando Andres Rapallini (ARG)

With inputs from AFP.