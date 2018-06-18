LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2018, Sweden vs Korea Republic, Match 12 at Nizhny Novgorod

​

Preview: Sweden starts with Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen in the attack in its opening game at the World Cup against South Korea. Berg and Toivonen lead Sweden's forward line in the country's first World Cup appearance since 2006. Sweden is now without striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who retired after the 2016 European Championship and ultimately failed in a bid to make a comeback to the squad for Russia.

Sweden is led by captain and central defender Andreas Granqvist and also has attacking midfielder Emil Forsberg in the starting lineup on Monday. But, in a surprise, defender Victor Lindelof missed out on a starting spot and Pontus Jansson takes his place.

South Korea has pinned its hopes on an attacking trio of Son Heung-min of Tottenham, Kim Shin-wook and Hwang Hee-chan, who all start the Group F match in Nizhny Novgorod. Captain Ki Sung-yueng is in midfield for South Korea, which has won just two games at the World Cup since its run to the semifinals at home in 2002.

Jo Hyeon-woo will start in goal for the Koreans.

Lineups:

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Marcus Berg, Emil Forsberg, Viktor Claesson, Pontus Jansson, Ola Toivonen.

South Korea: Jo Hyeon-woo, Lee Yong, Park Joo-ho, Son Heung-min, Kim Shin-wook, Hwang Hee-chan, Koo Ja-cheol, Ki Sung-yueng, Lee Jae-sung, Kim Young-gwon, Jang Hyun-soo.

