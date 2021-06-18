LIVE Cricket Score, West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 1 at St Lucia
West Indies vs South Africa, 2nd Test
1st Test wrap: South Africa beat the West Indies by an innings and 63 runs as Proteas fast bowlers proved decisive in the first Test.
South Africa bowled the West Indies out for 162 in its second innings in an extended first session on the third day, with fast bowler Anrich Nortje fittingly finishing it off when Jayden Seales edged to Wiaan Mulder in the slips.
South Africa's fast men were at the fore straight away as they blew West Indies away for just 97 on the first day in St Lucia. The Proteas took control from there, with Quinton de Kock's 141 not out driving South Africa to 322 all out and a big first innings lead.
West Indies continued on the third day on 82-4 in its second innings and didn't make it to lunch, although the break was delayed as South Africa closed in on victory.
Kagiso Rabada finished with 5-34 for South Africa in the second innings, while Roston Chase provided lone resistance for West Indies with his 62.
Rabada's fellow fast bowler, Lungi Ngidi, took five in the first innings, and Nortje finished with seven wickets in the match as South Africa's three main strike bowlers starred.
They provided a winning start for Dean Elgar in his first Test as captain.
With inputs from AP
