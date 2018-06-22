Costa Rica were one of the major surprises of the 2014 World Cup and will head to Russia for next year’s tournament with largely the same squad of players having easily qualified from the CONCACAF region.
Litte was expected of the ‘Ticos’ in Brazil after they were drawn in a group with Uruguay, Italy and England, but the team coached by Jorge Luis Pinto topped the standings and went on to beat Greece in the round of 16 on penalties.
It could have been an even more memorable tournament for the Central American nation had they not exited to the Netherlands on penalties after their first ever quarter-final appearance ended goalless following extra time.
Much of the credit for that historic run was given to Colombian coach Pinto, but the current man in charge, Oscar Ramirez, has continued his good work.
One of the highlights of Costa Rica’s qualifying campaign was a 4-0 crushing of the United States in San Jose that cost US coach Jurgen Klinsmann his job.
To prove that result was no fluke, Costa Rica beat the Americans 2-0 in New Jersey and finished a relatively comfortable second in the final group, won by Mexico.
Both goals in that win at Red Bull Arena came from striker Marco Urena. He led the line well in the absence of Real Betis forward Joel Campbell, who missed the latter stage of qualifying due to injury.
The core of the team which beat Italy and Uruguay in Brazil is still in place with Real Madrid’s Keylor Navas in goal, Celtic’s Cristian Gamboa, Sunderland’s Bryan Oviedo and Bologna’s Giancarlo Gonzalez at the back.
Christian Bolanos, 33, remains influential in midfield where Deportivo La Coruna’s Celso Borges has held off competition from younger players.
Captain Bryan Ruiz, of Sporting Lisbon, continues to be the creative force in attack while Ramirez will hope that the speedy Campbell will be back to full fitness in Russia.
Click here for full coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the full schedule of FIFA World Cup 2018
Click here to view the points table of FIFA World Cup 2018
With inputs from Reuters
Updated Date: Jun 22, 2018 18:44 PM
Highlights
Half-time' BRA 0-0 CRC
'Brazil will be nervous'
Remember the last time these two teams met at a World Cup? That was in 2002 in the Far East and, boy, was it fun. Rivaldo, Ronaldo (who is here today) and co ran riot against the Costa Ricans, 5-2. That said, Brazil will be nervous going into this game after their paltry 1-1 draw with Switzerland last week - or at least that is the word from my Brazilian colleagues. They have endured a tough week - the fault on Miranda, Neymar’s little niggles and Danilo’s injury. Brazil coach Tite likes balance and control. He got anything but in the last few days.
Starting line-ups of both the teams are out:
Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar.
Costa Rica: Navas; Acosta, Gonzalez, Duarte; Gamboa, Borges, Guzman, Oviedo; Ruiz, Venegas; Urena.
18:44 (IST)
58' BRA 0-0 CRC
Paulinho has also been sighted in the box, which is an encouraging sign for Brazil. Costa Rica make a first change. Bolanos is a polyvalent midfielder, who can play up front. Venegas, however, is leading the line.
18:44 (IST)
56' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:41 (IST)
55' BRA 0-0 CRC
First change for Costa Rica.
Bolanos comes in and Urena goes out.
18:39 (IST)
53' BRA 0-0 CRC
That was coming…well, not just yet, but Brazil pile on the pressure. Some neat interplay, Jesus’ header kissing the woodwork and a succession of corners. They are playing with urgency. Fagner, the right-back, has been asked to move forward a bit more.
18:38 (IST)
50' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:35 (IST)
48' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:32 (IST)
46' BRA 0-0 CRC
The polar opposite of the 2002 encounter. Costa Rica have had the best chance and Brazil lack a cutting edge. Neymar simply spends his time complaining. Tite rolls the dice. Willian, who was very bleak, is replaced by Douglas Costa.
18:32 (IST)
45' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:29 (IST)
Here are the half-time stats!
Courtesy: FIFA
18:20 (IST)
BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: It's been an entertaining contest here. But neither side deserves to be ahead
18:19 (IST)
BRA 0-0 CRC
Costa Rica have frustrated Brazil. They were always going to defend with many bodies and Tite’s team haven’t found any solutions. Brazil’s game has been pedestrian. Willian and Paulinho were very underwhelming, but there is a sense that Neymar, yet again, and Gabriel Jesus, have the emotional tone of this game wrong. They have been targeted, but there is no need to tumble around all the time. The pair are doing Brazil a disservice. A fascinating second half awaits.
18:19 (IST)
Half-time' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:13 (IST)
43' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: Thiago Silva is absolutely immense for his team.
18:12 (IST)
42' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:10 (IST)
40' BRA 0-0 CRC
Costa Rica long for half-time, pinned back in their own half; Brazil want that goal at all costs before the break. They have struggled to break down Costa Rica’s 5-4-1 formation. Paulinho and Willian, who has been so excellent in recent friendlies, have offered far too little.
18:10 (IST)
38' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:04 (IST)
34' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: This last spell has been much better from Brazil. If they can score before half-time the floodgates may open. If not, we will probably see a draw or narrow victory for either side. Either way, we're in for an interesting hour of play!
18:03 (IST)
33' BRA 0-0 CRC
Those first twenty minutes from Brazil were painfully slow. They are taking route one now, balls over the top and running in behind the Costa Rican defense. Very simple, but it has Costa Rica stretched. Neymar should score, but it’s for all to see he is not in top form. That first touch was too heavy. Marcelo and Coutinho shoot from outside the box. The danger is coming from everywhere now. Brazil beginning to assert themselves.
18:02 (IST)
32' BRA 0-0 CRC
18:01 (IST)
Arnav: Got deja vu a minute ago when Coutinho let fly.
18:00 (IST)
29' BRA 0-0 CRC
17:58 (IST)
27' BRA 0-0 CRC
Tite and his assistants - Cleber Xavier and Sylvinho - look very worried - and rightly so, this Brazilian team is very ‘sterile.’ They need a spark, an acceleration. Finally, Jesus delivers it, but from an offside position.
17:57 (IST)
26' BRA 0-0 CRC
17:56 (IST)
Arnav: Don't these teams practice free kicks? Spain had a bunch of them against Iran, Uruguay had plenty against Saudi, and Brazil have had lots already. None of these teams have been able to maximize their free-kicks. Maybe that's what happened when you're basically guaranteed to have a penalty every other game.
17:56 (IST)
Arnav: A sea of defenders surround Neymar the second he gets on the ball. It looks like the Costa Ricans have taken a leaf out of the playbook of Croatia and Iceland, who have shackled Messi in recent games.
17:55 (IST)
24' BRA 0-0 CRC
What must Tite be thinking? Neymar is showboating against Gamboa on the left. There is a time and place for it, but not today, not at the World Cup. Besides, he is on the floor more than anything else. Costa Rica won't mind. They are happy with proceedings in what is turning out to be a fascinating contest. The Costa Ricans are sitting deep and absorbing the pressure. On the right, they have identified Marcelo as Brazil's weak spot.
17:54 (IST)
22' BRA 0-0 CRC
17:48 (IST)
18' BRA 0-0 CRC
Very jittery from Brazil. Costa with a major incursion into the Brazilian box. That was all too easy for the Ticos, but Borges squandered a glorious chance. With Marcelo, Neymar and Coutinho on the left, Brazil can be vulnerable and unbalanced. In a recent friendly, Austria also exploited that weakness.
17:47 (IST)
17' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: If Brazil are going to do anything exciting, it will come from Willian. You read it here first.
17:44 (IST)
13' BRA 0-0 CRC
17:40 (IST)
10' BRA 0-0 CRC
Arnav: Still waiting for Neymar to remind me he's on the pitch...
17:40 (IST)
9' BRA 0-0 CRC
Brazil in blue - Zenit the local club will like that - want to impose themselves early on. Coutinho threatens from just outside the box. Brazil won’t mind that, but they’d be happy for someone else to break the deadlock. There is an awful lot of space in behind Costa Rica’s central midfielders Borges and Guzman. At the other end, Thiago Silva makes a crucial intervention to stop Urena. The PSG player has been accused of being too slow, but that tackle was an apt demonstration of his skills. The boys in blue are dominating. They will seek an early goal to settle their nerves.
17:36 (IST)
Arnav: This is exactly what I'd expected: Brazil in control and looking to penetrate, while Costa Rica search for opportunities to counter. So far, the only thing unusual about this game is Brazil playing in blue. Seeing the Selecao in any colour other than blue is pretty jarring.
17:34 (IST)
4' BRA 0-0 CRC
17:32 (IST)
Arnav: Hello folks. As we begin this game, I'd just like to talk about how nice it is to see Bryan Ruiz taking the field. He was a joy to watch at Brazil 2014.
17:30 (IST)
1' BRA 0-0 CRC
Alright then. The national anthems are done and the play starts at the Saint Petersburg Stadium.
17:25 (IST)
Quite a view from the press box!
17:23 (IST)
Neymar needs to do little less today
‘Messy’ will have served as a warning for the five times world champions. They can’t rely simply on Neymar - in fact, he needs to do a little less. Costa Rica can be tricky opponents. Their coach has downplayed a rebellion among his players following the narrow defeat by Serbia. Oscar Ramirez has said that Brazil are vulnerable on set pieces. Well, it’s been that kind of a World Cup, I guess.
Just the one change for Costa Rica. Francisco Calvo makes way for Sunderland legend Bryan Oviedo. Bryan Ruiz, their captain, is a man to watch.
17:18 (IST)
All thanks to Argentina and Messi
Btw, Brazilians in great spirits here. So much schadenfreude about ‘Messy.’ They simply can’t stop laughing.
17:17 (IST)
The Neymar conundrum
Brazil’s coach makes once enforced change with Fagner from Corinthians replacing the injured Danilo. Fagner isn’t the most secure full-back though when under pressure. Tite has given the captaincy - his rotating the armband during the tournament - to Thiago Silva, which is a remarkable choice as the PSG player four years ago embodied Brazil’s mental collapse on home soil. Then there is the Neymar conundrum: will he play a little less selfishly? As Marcel Desailly put it: "It is time for Neymar to start playing for the team and not himself.”
Neymar often slowed down the play against Switzerland and lost possession seven times. There are reports that Tite has reprimanded his star players, but he denied that in yesterday’s press conference. Has the Brazil coach indulged his star player simply too much? So much intrigue in the Brazil camp!
17:12 (IST)
'Brazil will be nervous'
Remember the last time these two teams met at a World Cup? That was in 2002 in the Far East and, boy, was it fun. Rivaldo, Ronaldo (who is here today) and co ran riot against the Costa Ricans, 5-2. That said, Brazil will be nervous going into this game after their paltry 1-1 draw with Switzerland last week - or at least that is the word from my Brazilian colleagues. They have endured a tough week - the fault on Miranda, Neymar’s little niggles and Danilo’s injury. Brazil coach Tite likes balance and control. He got anything but in the last few days.
17:11 (IST)
Hello and welcome from St Petersburg. A magnificent city and a magnificent venue for these Group E clash between Brazil, the spiritual owners of the game, and Costa Rica, the 2014 surprises. It's a bit chilly and overcast at the Gulf of Finland, but the yellow and blue of Brazil has taken of Russia's cultural capital. We should be in for an entertaining 90 minutes.
Image Courtesy: Samindra Kunti
17:00 (IST)
Watch Firstpost writer Samindra Kunti previews Brazil vs Costa Rica from the Saint Petersburg Stadium
16:46 (IST)
Will Neymar make an impact today?
Good news for Brazil is their star forward Neymar is fit and he's starting the game. There were concerns regarding his availability for today's match because of an ankle problem, but not anymore.
He didn't have a great game against Switzerland so he has a thing or two to prove against Costa Rica.
16:40 (IST)
One change for Brazil
Injured right-back Danilo has been replaced by Fagner. For Costa Rica, Francisco Calvo comes in for Bryan Oviedo.
16:38 (IST)
Starting line-ups of both the teams are out:
Brazil: Alisson; Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro, Paulinho, Coutinho; Willian, Jesus, Neymar.
Costa Rica: Navas; Acosta, Gonzalez, Duarte; Gamboa, Borges, Guzman, Oviedo; Ruiz, Venegas; Urena.
15:54 (IST)
14:36 (IST)
14:33 (IST)
What Costa Rican skipper had to say:
Captain Bryan Ruiz is hoping his side can become the latest to slow down one of the tournament favourites to keep their adventure going.
"You've seen already there have been plenty of surprises," Ruiz said, although Brazil have won nine of 10 previous meetings with Los Ticos.
12:50 (IST)